Grants totaling $13.8 million through the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Small Business Infrastructure Grant Program (SmBIZ) were recently awarded to 19 new small business recovery projects in western North Carolina.

The awards are from the second round of funding from the state’s Hurricane Helene recovery initiative, which helps communities rebuild public infrastructure.

“This new round of local government recovery grants is a much-needed shot in the arm to the main streets that businesses depend on,” Democratic Gov. Josh Stein said in a press release. “I’m proud of the work being done to restore critical infrastructure and help these communities recover. I thank the General Assembly for funding this vital investment in our small business economy.”

The 19 funded projects comprise 16 standard recovery projects, totaling $11.26 million; and three emergency infrastructure projects, totaling $2.55 million. The emergency awards were made earlier this fall to address critical needs in Bryson City to support the installation of 1,600 feet of new 12-inch HDPE water main under the Tuckasegee River to restore a reliable water supply for small businesses. and Maggie Valley to support the replacement of the municipal sewer pipe and bridge structure along US 276 spanning Jonathan Creek to restore critical sewer service, where rapid repairs were needed to restore essential utility services disrupted by flood damage.

Administered by the Department of Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division (REDD), the SmBIZ program is part of a $55 million initiative started in April by Stein in partnership with the North Carolina General Assembly to support long-term small business recovery across western North Carolina.

The program utilizes state funds appropriated by legislators in the Disaster Recovery Act of 2025 Part 1.

The program provides grants of up to $1 million per project to local governments, with the goal of supporting small businesses that employ 150 or fewer employees in rebuilding damaged public infrastructure, including water, sewer, gas, telecommunications, sidewalks, and stormwater systems.

Projects in this second round of awards will help restore sidewalks, stormwater systems, water and sewer lines, and other vital infrastructure that support hundreds of small businesses across western North Carolina.

In addition to Bryson City and Maggie Valley, grants were awarded to Asheville, Buncombe County, Black Mountain, Hendersonville, Hot Springs, Marshall, and Spruce Pine.

A detailed description of each project is available on the Commerce Department’s website.

With nearly $32 million in program funding remaining, applications for additional projects are still being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Local governments in eligible counties can learn more and apply online at commerce.nc.gov/SmBIZ.