Two North Carolina rivers have made the top 10 list of America’s Most Endangered Rivers in 2026.

The annual rankings have been compiled and released by American Rivers, a national conservation nonprofit, for the past 41 years.

The Lumber River, also known as the Lumbee River, and the Dan River came in at fourth and eighth on the list, respectively.

According to a press release, the nonprofit estimates that 80% of the nation’s rivers lack adequate protection, according to the National Protected Rivers Assessment, and half of the rivers in the US contain unsafe levels of pollution.

Rivers are selected based upon the following criteria:

A major decision that the public can help influence in the coming year

The significance of the river to people and nature

The magnitude of the threat to the river and its communities

Lumber (Lumbee) River

American Rivers ranked the Lumber River fourth because of the escalating impacts of PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” pollution.

The Lumber River flows through southeastern North Carolina into South Carolina and is the ancestral homeland of the Lumbee People. It’s known for its dark, tea-colored waters and provides natural flood storage, is a vital source of drinking water, and supports wildlife.

Industries that manufacture or use PFAS have failed to control their toxic pollution at its source, leaving underfunded, publicly-owned water treatment plants, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants, according to a press release.

The report cites the Robeson County landfill as an example. which they say has accepted PFAS-laden waste for decades and has contaminated nearby groundwater and Big Marsh Swamp, a tributary of the Lumber River.

They also mention the Rocco Water Treatment Plant, located half a mile from the landfill. The report says it lacks the infrastructure needed to remove PFAS before distributing water into the county-wide public water system. Testing required by the federal government shows that Rocco’s finished water has the highest total PFAS levels of any water treatment plant in North Carolina and the highest Gen-X levels of any groundwater-based system in the United States.

The nonprofit says PFAS pollution is also affecting waterways downstream in South Carolina, where many people rely on subsistence fishing to feed their families and maintain food security. South Carolina’s Department of Environmental Services had recommended that people, especially at-risk populations, reduce their consumption of fish known to bioaccumulate PFAS

Pollution from concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), slaughterhouses, and meatpacking facilities is also contributing to large volumes of waste, according to the report, which can enter waterways through runoff, spills, or inadequate controls. These pollutants degrade water quality, fuel harmful algal blooms, lower oxygen levels, contribute to fish kills, and introduce harmful bacteria that make waters unsafe for recreation.

American Rivers and its partners are asking state and federal leaders to upgrade water infrastructure to protect the Lumber River Basin and its communities from PFAS pollution, including funding, staffing, and upgrades to drinking water treatment plants, wastewater treatment plants, and landfills that are struggling with PFAS contamination.

Dan River

The Dan River, which originates in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and meanders east for 214 miles, crossing into North Carolina where it joins the Roanoke River at the Kerr Reservoir, came in eighth place due to threats from the construction of two major gas pipelines — Transco Southeast Supply Enhancement Project (SSEP) and the Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate Project (MVP Southgate) — that will cross North Carolina and Virginia and could jeopardize drinking water, wildlife habitat, and indigenous cultural sites, according to American Rivers report.

It supplies drinking water for hundreds of thousands of people along its stretch. It also provides important habitat for endangered species, including the James Spinymussel and Roanoke logperch, as well as freshwater mussels, otters, and migratory fish. The river also holds deep significance for indigenous peoples, including the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation, Saura, and related Siouan-speaking communities, whose ancestral villages, burial sites, and ceremonial landscapes line its banks.

The nonprofit said in a press release that the pipelines have both been permitted and could jeopardize the Dan River by increasing sedimentation, chemical contamination, and destabilizing riverbanks if not done in strict adherence to water quality standards. They are calling on Democratic North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein and Democratic Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger to make sure state agencies enforce Clean Water Act requirements during pipeline construction, hold pipeline companies accountable for protecting water quality, wildlife habitat, and indigenous cultural sites, and consult with indigenous leadership to assess potential risks and impacts for tribal communities.

While the report chooses two very different threats in nominating two rivers out of North Carolina, Jon Sanders, director of the Center for Food, Power, and Life at the John Locke Foundation, told Carolina Journal that one threat is based on actual findings, while the other is purely conjectural.

“The threat faced by the Lumbee River from PFAS is known and already being acknowledged on the South Carolina side with a fish consumption advisory,” he told CJ. “What has upset the group regarding the Dan River, however, is hypothetical. Two separate pipeline projects have obtained their necessary water quality permitting to complete projects into North Carolina that will cross the river. In other words, the projects have already satisfied regulators’ concerns in demonstrating their safety regarding the Dan River and other waters.”

Sanders said the MVP Southgate project had, in fact, undergone a redesign that included “substantially fewer water crossings.”

“Regardless, the report speculates disaster from the pipeline projects that it cannot substantiate,” he added.