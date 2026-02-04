More than $233 million in federal public assistance grant reimbursements has been approved by the US Department of Homeland Security towards hurricane Helene recovery in western North Carolina.

The funding will be distributed through FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to reimburse local government, state agencies, and utilities for costs already assumed during hurricane response and recovery efforts.

A statement released by US Sen. Ted Budd, R-NC, said communities across the region were forced to move forward with millions of dollars for debris removal, emergency response, and infrastructure repair while waiting for federal funding.

“Communities across Western North Carolina have fronted millions of dollars to clear and repair damage caused by Hurricane Helene,” said Budd. “I’ve continued to engage with the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to expedite the release of federal aid for recovery and repairs that had been stalled, and I am proud to announce that another $233 million is on the way. I am grateful to President Trump for his consistent support for Western North Carolina and to his administration for helping get these funds out the door.”

According to a funding chart provided by Budd’s office, several projects across the western part of the state assist with both emergency measures and permanent repairs.

The largest amount of the funding, over $200 million, is towards the North Carolina Emergency Management for protective measures taken in response to Helene. This funding covers temporary facilities, camps, generators, food and water distribution, staffing support and sanitation services. This spending qualifies for a 100% federal cost share, which means the state is not required to match funds.

Funding will reimburse infrastructure repairs across western North Carolina. The North Carolina Department of Transportation will receive funding for bridge, road, and canal repairs after flooding and heavy rain caused erosion and damage on multiple roads.

Restoration projects for utilities are also included. The Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation is going to receive more than $8.8 million to repair damaged electrical infrastructure and replace thousands of feet cable. The town of Lake Lure will receive funding to repair docks damaged during the storm. This will include measures to reduce storm impact in the future. Most repair projects are funded at a 90% federal cost share, with costs remaining covered by state and local governments.

The announcement comes as state and local officials continue to raise concern of FEMA funding, especially for rural counties with limited budgets. Hurricane Helene was estimated to have caused almost $60 billion in damage, making the storm one of the costliest hurricanes to impact the part of the state. Recovery efforts continue more than a year later, as counties and communities rebuild infrastructure and crucial services.