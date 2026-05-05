The Local Organizing Committee for the 2027 Military World Games recently hosted a delegation from the International Military Sports Council (CISM) for the first site visit to the Queen City, where the games are set to take place from June 24 to July 4, next summer. Charlotte will be the first US city to host the Military World Games.

“First and foremost, it is absolutely historic that the 2027 Military World Games will be held in the United States for the first time, and North Carolina being selected to host them reflects our state’s ability to deliver at the highest level operationally and from a hospitality standpoint,” David Koerner, co-chair of the 2027 Military World Games Local Organizing Committee, told the Carolina Journal. “With some of the finest venues in the country, an incredible international airport, and a region that is excited to showcase the best for our guests, we’re excited to welcome competitors and visitors from around the world. This selection also reflects our state’s unique role as a bridge between civilian and military communities, and our capacity to host an international event grounded in shared values of discipline, excellence, and service.”

During a week-long visit in mid-April, 29 representatives of the International Military Sports Council (CSIM) from 15 countries, including President Colonel Nilton Gomes Rolim Filho and Secretary General Navy Captain Roberto Recchia, led a delegation of international sports authorities to evaluate operational capabilities and potential venues across the region, according to a press release. The visit symbolizes a significant transition from early planning to on-the-ground coordination to ensure the games meet international standards.

“North Carolina has one of the largest military populations in the country, with roughly 135,000 active-duty service members and over 1 million veterans across North and South Carolina,” said Koerner. “This state has long been a place where community and leadership intersect, and the world will have a front row seat to witness this at the 2027 Military World Games.”

The Presidents of the Sports Committees (PCSC), the international authorities that oversee each sport, composed the delegation that met with key stakeholders and local leaders. The delegation toured potential venue locations and attended a welcome reception at the Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, which was announced earlier this year as the first official corporate partner of the 2027 Games, alongside business, community, and civic leaders.

“The economic impact is expected to be significant,” said Koerner. “Hosting over 10,000 athletes, coaches, and international visitors will drive demand across hospitality, transportation, and dining throughout the state.”

Over 1 million ticketed seats will be available across all venues, projecting billions in regional economic impact for tourism, hospitality and small businesses.

The long-term impact of this event is also significant, activating infrastructure investment, strengthening public-private partnerships, and elevating the future profile of North Carolina for business relocation, tourism, and global events, according to Koerner. It’s a strategic investment in the state’s continuing growth and competitiveness, not a short-term boost.

“Safety and security are foundational to planning an event of this scale, and robust planning is already in place,” said Koerner. “We are working in close coordination with local, state, and federal partners, as well as international stakeholders, including the International Military Sports Council (CISM), to ensure a comprehensive and proactive approach. We recently announced Jeremiah Shirk as president and COO, who brings extensive experience managing complex, large-scale global events, including the Super Bowl and US presidential inaugurations, and has a strong track record of coordinating across government, military, and public safety partners to deliver seamless operations at scale.”

There is a proven track record of hosting large-scale events safely and successfully in Charlotte and the Carolinas.

“Our approach will reflect global best practices, with layered security, coordinated response protocols, and a clear focus on providing a safe and welcoming experience for athletes, visitors, and residents,” said Koerner.

The Military World Games stand apart by uniting military athletes from across the globe, who compete not only for sporting excellence but also as representatives of service, national pride, and CISM’s guiding principle, “Friendship Through Sport,” according to Koerner. While the FISU World University Games highlight student-athletes, Koerner says the Military World Games are grounded in the core values of discipline, resilience, and camaraderie among armed forces. They provide a meaningful platform for fostering connection and mutual respect between nations, embodying the spirit of “Peace Through Sport,” the motto of the 2027 Games.

“What’s most important is this is bigger than a sporting event,” said Koerner. “It’s an opportunity for North and South Carolina to tell its story by demonstrating leadership, strengthening relationships, and leaving a lasting legacy for our communities. We want residents across the Carolinas to feel a sense of ownership and pride in what’s being built. From volunteers to sponsors, spectators, local businesses, and civic leaders, this effort will reflect the best of our state and position us as a model for how global events can create meaningful, lasting impact.”

To learn more about the 2027 Military World Games, visit their website.