Burke County has been awarded $3.59 million in FEMA funding for flood mitigation and recovery efforts for Hurricane Helene.

“This funding will help Burke County acquire homes that were severely damaged by Hurricane Helene, providing long-needed financial relief for the homeowners who were hit hardest by the storm,” US Rep. Tim Moore, R-NC14, said in a press release. “These families have been living with the aftermath for months, and this assistance will help finally clear those damaged structures and return the land to green space. It’s an important step toward reducing future flood risk and protecting Burke County families moving forward.”

Burke County will receive two separate FEMA awards to support the acquisition and demolition of flood-prone properties, according to the press release. The majority of the $3.59 million is allocated to the first award of $3,513,114.19 to fund the acquisition and demolition of 13 flood-prone properties in Burke County. Structures will be removed after the land is acquired, and the land will be returned to permanent green space, with deed restrictions to prevent future acquisitions. This award is funded at a federal cost share of 75%.

The second award consists of $80,000 in federal funding for subrecipient management costs associated with the acquisition and demolition. The funding will support the county’s administrative activities related to the mitigation project’s implementation and oversight. The award is funded at a federal cost share of 100%.

These awards are separate from two additional federal funding awards for Burke County funding debris removal under the Stafford Act, through the Public Assistance Alternative Procedures Debris Removal program. These awards were announced in late February as part of the $16.5 million awarded to Lake Lure and to Burke and Polk counties.

The first award of $3.5 million funds debris removal from roads and public property, which includes more than 47,000 cubic yards of vegetation debris and almost 1,000 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris. With the total project cost at $3.8 million, this award is funded at a federal cost share of 90%.

The second award of $7.58 million, funded at a 100% federal cost share, for debris removal operations on a large scale. This includes the removal of more than 216,460 cubic yards of vegetation debris and “more than 12,000 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris, hazardous leaning trees, hanging limbs, stumps, and white goods from roads and public rights of way,” according to the press release.