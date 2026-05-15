As North Carolina cities struggle with rising homelessness, a Charlotte nonprofit is showing that the private sector may be better positioned than government to unlock housing fast. The Lotus Campaign pairs landlords, developers, investors, and social-service providers in a market-based model that reduces risk for property owners while helping vulnerable renters get a second chance

The Lotus Campaign links parties that don’t typically engage with each other by using a market-based approach to address the shortage of affordable housing. Landlords, real estate developers, investors, and social workers are coming together to tackle an issue that the government alone has failed to solve.

“I think we come at this issue with a radically simple approach and aligning sectors that don’t typically partner with each other,” said Silverman. “We are looking upstream at what causes homelessness, and it is a supply and demand issue.”

Lotus works with real estate developers and landlords to help those who may not normally meet landlord requirements. They seek to address two pressing issues that contribute to the cycle of homelessness: the rental background and socioeconomic status of a potential renter.

“Working with Lotus Campaign has been a smart business decision. Their model acts almost like an insurance policy—providing financial backing and support if issues arise. We’re able to offer housing to people who need a second chance without taking on unnecessary risk. Its meaningful work that still makes financial sense,” said Geroge York, CEO of York Properties.

Landlords and real estate developers are leaning into the LOTUS model.

“But after understanding the model, I realize it’s not only possible, its practical and sustainable. Lotus has broken down barriers that have existed in real estate for far too long, creating a path for owners like us to participate in housing solutions without having to choose between a mission and financial sustainability,” said Trevor Melito, Managing Partner at Sandee Road Ventures.

The model is unique, but also successful.

“It’s universal that everyone agrees we need more housing. But what makes Lotus different is we’re not waiting for that. We’re working with what is available today,” said Joanna Brody, a spokesperson for the Lotus Campaign in an interview with CJ.

North Carolina’s is growing, the housing market is changing, and community members are seeking a solution for the lack of affordable housing in the state. A non-profit based in Charlotte, the Lotus Campaign, is tackling the issue in a whole new way.

In the last two years, North Carolina reported high numbers of homeless individuals, some with no access to shelter at all. “North Carolina has outstripped national trends in its increase of unsheltered people,” the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency said in their August 2025 report.

The total number of individuals in North Carolina who are homeless and without shelter increased by over 50% from 2010-2024, according to the NCHFA. Homeless in the state only increased with Hurricane Helene, but cities in the state are seeing a rise homelessness due to an increase of widespread housing affordability.

“Homelessness is not merely a byproduct of other issues, like drug use or high housing costs, but is itself one of the most difficult problems facing the nation’s cities,” the Harvard Gazette said in a 2024 article.

Homelessness is often a complex and difficult problem to solve. Many stakeholders have sought to tackle the issue from a range of angles. Scholars, social workers, government entities, and non-profits have all thrown their hat in the ring and the result has often been unsuccessful.

The issue is social, but it is also financial. A chronically homeless person costs the taxpayer an average of $35,578 a year, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

A North Carolina non-profit is taking a new approach—a partnership of unexcepted allies—and reporting success.

In July 2018, the Lotus Campaign, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was born. The idea grew from a four-day working retreat where Philip and Marth Ruth Payne, Molly McCabe, and Beth Silverman, the NGO founders and urban development experts, interviewed stakeholders in the affordable housing conversation.

From those conversations, a unique structure began to form.

“Lotus was really born out of a place of frustration, frustration that we weren’t solving homelessness at the pace and scale that it was growing,” said Lotus Cofounder and Executive Director Beth Silverman in an interview with the Carolina Journal. “But it was also formed out of a place of optimism that if we got the right alignment between real estate, nonprofit, and public sectors, we could unlock housing and create some new tools to solve homelessness.

The Lotus process is straightforward. When an individual experiences homelessness, they can reach out to a local social services partner. The social services partner assesses the extent of the problem and the extent to which the individual might be a good fit for Lotus. Then, Lotus finds a landlord match through the Landlord Participation Program (LPP) and covers the renter’s insurance, fees, and guarantees against loss of rent.

For the last step in the process, a social service partner provides ongoing support with the goal of rehabilitation and continual housing.

Since 2018, Lotus has facilitated housing for 758 individuals in North Carolina. In 2025, they placed 149 and renewed 63 individuals and family units in the state.

The longer individuals and families stay in housing, the less likely they are to become unhoused again. Lotus sees 90% of its participants reach stability and remain housed after their first lease Silverman said.

“We partner with organizations that serve everyone from high functioning, chronically homeless all the way to at risk of experiencing homelessness,” said Silverman. “We found that the large majority of individuals and families that we facilitate housing for really just need about two years of support in our program…it’s less than 10% of individuals we facilitate housing for need long-term support and we’re happy to provide that as long as we exist.”

Lotus places individuals and families in ‘neighborhoods of opportunity,’ specifically, in mixed-income neighborhoods close to public transit, grocery stores, and schools.

Community is the bread and butter of Lotus. That alliance of unexpected allies—it’s the engine that keeps Lotus running.

“We can all come together and agree our community should be healthy. Our neighborhoods should have a place to live. We should take care of each other,” Silverman said. “We might speak different languages, we might have different ideologies, but to me, that is really inspiring and a reminder to keep going.”

North Carolina is facing a homeless crisis that is only growing. The largest number of homeless in the state live in urban centers, with Mecklenburg and Wake County reporting the highest concentration of unhoused.

“I think North Carolina has a shot at stopping the bucket from overflowing,” said Silverman.

Since 2020, homelessness in Mecklenburg County has increased by 40%. In 2025, Lotus placed 60 individuals and family units in housing in Charlotte.

In 2025, Wake County witnessed a 27% increase in homelessness from 2024. In Raleigh alone, homelessness has increased by 50% since 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In 2023, Lotus expanded to a second market: the Triangle. In 2025, they filled 89 housing units in Raleigh.

Raleigh Rescue Mission is partnering with Lotus to help move families to safe, stable housing by providing resources such as food, clothing, and shelter to job training and placement.

“This partnership is just getting started and we’re already making an impact. We look forward to continuing to work with the Lotus Campaign to house many more of our clients,” said John Luckett, CEO of Raleigh Rescue Mission.

While the statistics surrounding homelessness in the state may seem daunting, Lotus is impacting communities and transforming stories one person at a time.

“I’m fixing up my house and turning it into a home. It’s hard for me to believe that within six years, I went from nothing to what I have today,” said Dennis, a Lotus sponsored resident. “I tell my story because I know there’s another Dennis out there. I owe so much to Hope Haven, Amber Lakes, and Lotus.”