US Rep. Alma Adams, D-NC12, was recently investigated by the House Ethics Committee regarding an alleged inappropriate relationship with a female staffer. Despite high turnover and complaints from her staff, Adams was cleared of any wrongdoing.

In the summer of 2022, a high-ranking staffer filed a complaint against Adams after colleagues told the staffer that the congresswoman was in a relationship with an aide, according to a NOTUS report. Beginning in January 2023 and continuing through at least September of the same year, at least half a dozen former aides were interviewed about Adams’ relationship with Sandra Brown, now the deputy chief of staff and district director.

“Congresswoman Adams cooperated fully with the House Ethics Committee’s review, which was thorough and detailed,” according to a statement from Adams’ office reported WCNC. “The Committee closed the matter after finding no violation of any House Rules and, most importantly, no inappropriate or improper relationship.”

All of the interviews concurred that the close relationship between Brown and Adams created a “hostile work environment” at best and that Adams’ office repeatedly led the North Carolina delegation in staff turnover.

One former staffer told NOTUS that they were interviewed in a hotel in North Carolina. Staffers were questioned about their time at the congresswoman’s office and about another staffer under investigation for financial mismanagement, but the questioning quickly focused on Adams’ relationship with Brown.

“Ultimately, the Committee advised that Congresswoman Adams should work to ensure that no staff received preferential treatment, actual or perceived, and that all staff were aware they could raise any concerns without fear of retaliation,” according to Adams’ statement. “Because the Committee’s comprehensive review found no violation of any House Rules, no penalties were recommended to the full House and the Committee’s review remains confidential.”

Adams, however, was not included on the list of 28 congressional members investigated by the Ethics Committee since 1976 concerning allegations of sexual misconduct. The list was released on Monday, according to the Charlotte Observer.

While Adams was not on the list, former US Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a Republican who represented NC11, did appear on the list. At the same time, sexual misconduct was not found in Cawthorn’s investigation, but ethics issues regarding cryptocurrency were uncovered.

On Monday, the House Ethics Committee issued a statement regarding workplace rights and sexual misconduct following the resignation of US Reps. Tony Gozales, R-TX23, and Eric Swalwell, D-CA14, amid allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate sexual relationships.

“The Committee on Ethics is dedicated to maintaining a congressional workplace free from sexual misconduct and ensuring that any individuals responsible for misconduct are held responsible for their behavior,” reads the statement. “There should be zero tolerance for sexual misconduct, harassment, or discrimination in the halls of Congress, or in any employment setting.”

The statement also encourages victims of sexual misconduct or individuals aware of sexual misconduct to submit a complaint to the committee, regardless of whether or not they are a House employee, to submit a complaint at any time.

“The Committee strongly encourages anyone who may have experienced sexual misconduct by a House Member or staffer, or who has knowledge of such conduct, to contact the Committee, OCWR, or OEA,” continues the statement.