Senate Leader Phil Berger has conceded in the closely contested North Carolina Senate District 26 race, congratulating Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page on his victory.

“While this was a close race, the voters have spoken, and I congratulate Sheriff Page on his victory,” Berger said in a statement.

The race between Berger and Page was one of the closest in recent North Carolina election history, with Page holding a narrow 23-vote lead following the canvass and recount process.

“Over the past 15 years, Republicans in the General Assembly have fundamentally redefined our state’s outlook and reputation. It has been an honor to play a role in that transformation,” Berger said.

Berger has served as president pro tempore of the North Carolina Senate since 2011 and has been one of the most influential figures in state politics during that time.

“Looking ahead, I remain committed to working with my colleagues in the short session to ensure North Carolina continues to be the best state in the nation in which to live, work, raise a family, and retire,” Berger said. “In the months ahead, I will also do everything I can to support all Republican Senate candidates and protect our supermajority.”

In response to Berger’s concession, Sheriff Sam Page thanked the senator and urged unity moving forward.

“I appreciate Senator Berger’s call earlier today and his concession. I’m grateful for his years of service to our state, and I thank him for wishing me the best moving forward,” said Page. “This was a hard-fought campaign, and I’m honored that the voters of Guilford and Rockingham counties placed their trust in me. Now it’s time for our community to come together and focus on winning in November.”

Following the announcement, House Speaker Destin Hall also released a statement highlighting Berger’s decades of leadership and impact on state policy:

“Senate Pro Tem Phil Berger has been a true titan of conservative leadership in North Carolina,” Hall said. “For more than two decades, Senator Berger has been a stalwart champion of limited government, fiscal responsibility, and the values that have made North Carolina a beacon for families and businesses. North Carolina is stronger, freer, and more prosperous today thanks to Senator Berger’s leadership, and that legacy will endure well into the future, shaping our state for generations to come.”

The Republican primary for SD-26 became one of the closest and most closely watched races in recent state history. Page held a 23-vote lead after the canvass, which remained unchanged following a machine recount and a partial hand-to-eye recount. Berger’s campaign raised concerns about ballot issues and formally challenged 13 ballots, filing election protests in both Guilford and Rockingham counties, but those efforts did not alter the outcome as the race moved toward certification.