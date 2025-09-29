In just a few short weeks, North Carolina’s annual state fair will kick off on October 16 and run through October 26th. This 11-day event takes place at the state fairgrounds in Raleigh and showcases the state’s No. 1 industry, agriculture, which brings in $111.1 billion annually.

“The NC State Fair is a tradition that defines fall for many people and is a big part of lifelong family memories,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler told the Carolina Journal in a an interview during last year’s fair. “Even in difficult times, its traditions have lifted spirits and offered a sense of welcomed familiarity that helps us through tough days.”

This year, the state fair is partnering with Duke Energy to mark the 20th Anniversary of Military Appreciation Day. Thanks to Duke Energy’s sponsorship, all active-duty service members, reservists, veterans, and National Guard personnel—along with one guest—will receive free admission to the fair on Wednesday, Oct. 22, with valid military identification.

The day will feature special events honoring the service and sacrifice of our military community. Festivities begin at 10 am with a parade through the fairgrounds, followed by performances by the 440th Army Band at 10:45 am, 11:15 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, and 5:30 pm. At 2:30 pm, the NC Department of Cultural and Natural Resources will present a Military Uniform Revue, showcasing historic and modern military attire.

“The State Fair continues to offer military members and a guest discounted admission of $8 every other day of the fair,” said Troxler, in a press release. “Military Appreciation Day is our way of thanking the nation’s armed forces and their families for the sacrifices they have made to preserve our safety and freedom.”

Other special days include:

Farm Family of the Day (sponsored by Tractor Supply Company)

A farm family is celebrated daily for contributing to agriculture, the state’s No. 1 industry.

Wolfpack Day

$8 admission for N.C. State students.

Sensory Day (presented by Bandwidth, Oct. 19, 9 am–1 pm)

Rides, games, booths, and vendors operate without lights or music.

Senior Citizens’ Day (Oct. 21)

Free admission for those 65 and older.

Bojangles biscuits and coffee are served beginning at 9 am.

Short music program at the Waterfall Stage.

Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day (Oct. 23)

Free admission is available with six canned food items donated to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.

Known as the largest one-day food drive in the state.

Helps address the growing need for food assistance.

Two new ticket packages are being offered this year: the Bright Lights and Boots Package, which includes an adult admission ticket to the fair and a ticket to the rodeo, making its debut in 2025 as part of the NC State Fair Horse Show lineup. The Sippin’ Spirits Package pairs an adult admission ticket with a cocktail voucher for the NC Stillhouse, where guests can enjoy craft cocktails created by North Carolina distilleries.

This year’s new entertainment highlights include:

Wild West Action with Andy Rotz

World Fastest Draw Champion and cowboy entertainer Andy Rotz takes the stage with a high-energy Wild West show. Expect dazzling trick roping, fiery stunts, gun-slinging flair, and edge-of-your-seat moments. It’s a fast-paced performance you won’t want to miss.

World Fastest Draw Champion and cowboy entertainer Andy Rotz takes the stage with a high-energy Wild West show. Expect dazzling trick roping, fiery stunts, gun-slinging flair, and edge-of-your-seat moments. It’s a fast-paced performance you won’t want to miss. The Conjurer Fortune Machine

Inspired by the classic Zoltar fortune machine (think Tom Hanks in Big), this live interactive experience puts a whimsical twist on tradition. With the press of a button, the Conjurer springs to life, offering witty insights and playful advice before handing out a keepsake fortune card with an uplifting message.

Inspired by the classic Zoltar fortune machine (think Tom Hanks in Big), this live interactive experience puts a whimsical twist on tradition. With the press of a button, the Conjurer springs to life, offering witty insights and playful advice before handing out a keepsake fortune card with an uplifting message. Cast in Bronze Returns

By popular demand, Cast in Bronze brings the rare and mesmerizing sounds of the carillon—a traveling instrument of 35 cast bronze bells. Charlie St. Cyr-Paul animates the instrument with powerful performances spanning popular hits, classic rock, and movie soundtracks. After enchanting crowds in the Flower Show gardens in 2022, Cast in Bronze returns with daily shows at Heritage Circle.

Once again, Powers Great American Midway will light up the fairgrounds with its expansive lineup of rides. This year’s midway includes a trio of adrenaline-pumping pendulum attractions, alongside fan favorites such as the Crazy Mouse roller coaster, the nostalgic Scrambler, and the timeless Flying Bob.

Among the thrill rides, the Colossus—designed by the Netherlands-based KMG ride company—stands out. This giant pendulum seats eight riders on each end and swings them skyward before completing 360-degree loops. Enhanced with a cutting-edge LED light show, the Colossus combines dramatic swinging arcs with multi-directional spins, turns, and rolls for a truly electrifying experience.

The Flip Side offers a different twist on pendulum thrills. Outward-facing seats arranged in four rows swing high above the midway while spinning in circles and rolling riders upside down, ensuring no two rides feel alike.

Rounding out the lineup is Kamikaze, a new addition from Powers Great American Midways. This dual-arm ride sends riders soaring in opposite directions until the arms meet at the top—suspending the enclosed carts upside down in a heart-racing climax.

Food is the No.1 reason people say that they attend the state fair, according to a press release. While the list of this year’s new foods has not been released yet, more than 50 new foods will make their debut at this year’s state fair. This number is down from last year’s 72 new foods. Last year’s highlights included: the “Granny Cone” by Magdalena’s Chimney Cakes and Jerk Pork Belly Bao by Cool Runnings Jamaican.

The Got to Be NC pavilion in Doran Arena will showcase 40 North Carolina vendors who will sample and sell local food and products grown, caught, raised, or made in North Carolina.

Livestock and horse shows will be held daily in the AgriSupply Expo Center, Jim Grahman Building, and Hunt Horse Complex. The annual Sale of Champions, an auction of the top junior livestock champion animals, will occur on October 26 at 2 pm in the Graham building.

The giant watermelon and pumpkin contests always draw attention from fairgoers. The winners, as well as other giant vegetables, can be seen on display in the AgriSupply Expo Center.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.ncstatefair.org.