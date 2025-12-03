Appeals Court rejects challenge of law against teaching bombmaking

A split federal Appeals Court panel has upheld a law that bans a person from teaching someone else to make or use a bomb with plans of committing a federal violent crime. The decision Wednesday upholds a 25-year prison sentence for a man convicted of the crime in North Carolina.

Christopher Clark Arthur challenged the federal law as unconstitutional. He claimed it violated his First Amendment rights. A 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals panel split, 2-1, in rejecting Arthur’s arguments.

The law — 18 U.S.C. § 842(p)(2)(B) — “makes it unlawful to teach ‘any person’ how to make or use ‘explosive[s],’ ‘destructive device[s],’ or ‘weapon[s] of mass destruction,’ while ‘knowing that such person intends to use [that] teaching, demonstration, or information for, or in furtherance of, an activity that constitutes a Federal crime of violence,’” wrote Appeals Court Judge Steven Agee in his majority opinion.

Arthur brought a “facial overbreadth challenge” against the law, Agee explained. “In his view, the statute runs afoul of the First Amendment because it ‘regulates a substantial amount of constitutionally-protected speech.’ Arthur also contends that the district court erroneously applied U.S.S.G. § 3A1.4’s ‘terrorism enhancement’ when issuing his sentence, leading it to calculate a significantly higher Sentencing Guidelines range than would otherwise have been applicable.”

Arthur founded Tackleberry Solutions in 2017. Originally aiming to sell military gear, the business shifted toward “training,” Agee wrote, “with the goal of ‘help[ing] the average person to be able to defend themselves’ against ‘a tyrannical government of our own or an invading tyrannical government.’”

The FBI began investigating Arthur in 2020 after one of his customers, Joshua Blessed, was involved in a “fatal incident,” according to the 4th Circuit opinion. Authorities searching Blessed’s Richmond, Virginia, home “found fourteen live pipe bombs that were identical to those described in Arthur’s manuals, as well as six manuals that he wrote.”

An FBI informant identified in the court opinion as Buckshot contacted Arthur for training. After watching a video and viewing a PDF, the informant agreed to pay Arthur for in-person training. The informant told Arthur he wanted to prepare for a likely encounter at his home with federal agents.

Arthur spent three hours teaching the informant how to “fortify his residence.”

“Arthur first recommended that Buckshot train attack dogs and build an electrified fence around his property,” Agee wrote. “He explained that such a setup would create a ‘fatal funnel’ that would delay law enforcement from approaching the house, at which point Buckshot could ‘start lobbing … grenades on them with [his] freaking [shotgun].’ Arthur also suggested mounting cans of Tannerite around the property that could be detonated with a rifle shot. In addition to this ‘perimeter defense,’ Arthur suggested that it ‘wouldn’t be a bad idea’ for Buckshot to ‘put[] some [improvised explosive devices (IEDs)] right up around the doors [of the house].’ He noted that he kept such an IED on his front porch.”

Arthur also recommended the Spiderweb, “which he described as ‘a freaking death box,’” Agee wrote. “The ‘Spiderweb’ involved blocking most entrances to Buckshot’s house and then placing remotely operated explosives near the remaining entrances, along with a ‘sentry gun’ that could be remotely fired. Arthur even went so far as to offer to ‘help [Buckshot] design [and] build it,’ and later showed Buckshot how to use a lightbulb to make a detonator, to ‘[g]ive [him] something to start with.’”

Authorities arrested Arthur in 2022. A search of his house led authorities to “numerous IEDs and firearms,” according to the court opinion.

A federal grand jury indicted Arthur on nine charges. Eight involved explosives and illegal firearms. One count was based on the challenged law against teaching the use of an explosive.

A jury found Arthur guilty of all charges. US District Judge James Dever handed down a 300-month prison sentence, including 240 months — 20 years — for the conviction under the challenged law.

Like Dever, the 4th Circuit rejected Arthur’s argument that the law was overbroad. The prohibition against teaching or sharing information “exists only when the teacher/distributor of that information knows that its recipient (‘such person’) intends to use it for, or in furtherance of, a federal crime of violence,” Agee wrote. “In other words, Congress narrowed § 842(p)(2)(B)’s potentially broad scope by including a mens rea requirement of knowledge within it.”

“[I]t is not at all clear that § 842(p)(2)(B) prohibits any ‘protected expressive activity,’ let alone a substantial amount,” the majority opinion added. “That’s because the speech and ‘expressive’ activity it proscribes fall largely within one of the ‘well-defined and narrowly limited classes of [unprotected] speech’: speech integral to criminal conduct.”

“Here, we have little trouble concluding that § 842(p)(2)(B) falls within the speech integral to criminal conduct exception,” Agee explained. “Simply put, one who teaches another how to make ‘explosive[s],’ ‘destructive device[s],’ or ‘weapon[s] of mass destruction,’ while knowing that the recipient of that information intends to use it to commit a federal crime of violence, has effectively facilitated the commission of the other’s crime.”

“That is, but for the proscribed communications, the other person would lack the means to commit their intended crime,” the judge added.

“The facts in this case illustrate that general point: Buckshot told Arthur he wanted to kill ATF agents who were bothering him, but he needed Arthur’s guidance to make that a reality. Arthur, in turn, provided Buckshot with all the information he needed to accomplish that objective. Arthur’s actions were thus integral to Buckshot’s intended crime. In effect, but for Arthur’s instruction, Buckshot could not commit his intended crime,” Agee wrote.

US District Judge Roderick Young of Virginia joined Agee’s opinion. Appellate Judge Roger Gregory dissented.

“Because I have concerns about the wide range of speech encompassed by the statutory language as well as the novelty of criminalizing speech when the speaker lacked specific intent to commit a crime, I cannot agree with my colleagues that this statute should survive overbreadth analysis,” Gregory wrote.

“The law is hardly cabined to those who communicate bombmaking instructions; the statute prohibits discussion of anything pertaining, in part to an explosive or destructive device,” he added. “Consider a discussion about the production of methane gas, which our sister circuits have held need only be released into the air to create an ‘explosive.’ By the plain language of the statute, that discussion qualifies as “pertaining … in part, to the manufacture … of an explosive.’”

“Or consider a university professor giving a lecture on simple physics topics; the language of the statute is likely to cover this speech as well, since the concepts of potential and kinetic energy easily ‘pertain[] to’ incendiary applications. A statute that couples vague definitions with strict prohibitions leaves enormous discretion in the hands of the government to penalize speech,” Gregory warned.