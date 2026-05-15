The application deadline for Hurricane Helene assistance under the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) $221 million block grant allocated to the state of North Carolina has been extended from May 15 to June 12.

“We have already received over 1,000 applications but want to be sure everyone who has eligible losses applies, so we are giving farmers more time to get their applications and information submitted,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a press release. “The farmer deadline and the timber owner deadline will both now be June 12.”

There are four categories, and an application is required for each category in each county for which a farmer or landowner is eligible.

The categories are as follows:

Farm Infrastructure : This category provides cost-sharing assistance for farm road or bridge repair and replacement, or farm structure repair or replacement.

: This category provides cost-sharing assistance for farm road or bridge repair and replacement, or farm structure repair or replacement. Future Economic Loss: This is cost-sharing assistance for economic loss of perennial crops, poultry, and aquaculture operations. Approved specialty crops must be replanted in 2025 or 2026.

This is cost-sharing assistance for economic loss of perennial crops, poultry, and aquaculture operations. Approved specialty crops must be replanted in 2025 or 2026. Market Loss Assistance for Commodities and Value-Added Products : This is cost-share assistance for harvested or unharvested commodities or select value-added products where value was reduced or destroyed by a power outage.

: This is cost-share assistance for harvested or unharvested commodities or select value-added products where value was reduced or destroyed by a power outage. Timber Loss Relief Program: Private timber landowners with at least 10 acres of timber loss are eligible to apply.

The block grant covers the 39 counties with presidential or secretarial disaster declarations related to Hurricane Helene damage. It targets losses to farm infrastructure, perennial crop production, poultry and aquaculture operations, commodities, select value-added products, and timber.

This disaster assistance only covers damage not covered by other USDA programs. Additionally, certain producers may be required to acquire and maintain 2 years of USDA risk management coverage.

“This is a separate program from the state program, so farmers and landowners will need to apply again in the categories they qualify for,” said Troxler. “Because the information needed is similar to requirements for the state program, the process should be more streamlined and easier for producers.”

Eligible farmers can access and submit applications here. Local county NC State Cooperative Extension offices will be able to offer application assistance for producers who do not have internet access.

NCDA&CS is also operating its disaster assistance hotline at 1-866-747-9823, Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm, to answer questions. Applicants can also email at [email protected]. NCDA&CS has also set up a webpage with answers to FAQs.