On March 30, the application period is set to open for three of the four categories producers can apply for under a $221 million US Department of Agriculture (USDA) block grant for disaster assistance due to Hurricane Helene.

“The need remains great for producers who suffered tremendous losses in 2024 and who continue to struggle to rebuild their operations,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a press release. “It is important for producers to know that this is a separate program from the state program, so they will need to apply again for assistance in the categories they qualify for. The information needed is similar to what was required for the state program, so we hope the process will be easier and more familiar for producers. In addition, the federal funds will help with timber losses, which was not part of the state program.”

There are four categories, and an application is required for each category in each county for which a farmer or landowner is eligible.

The categories are as follows:

Farm Infrastructure : This category provides cost-sharing assistance for farm road or bridge repair and replacement, or farm structure repair or replacement.

: This category provides cost-sharing assistance for farm road or bridge repair and replacement, or farm structure repair or replacement. Future Economic Loss: This is cost-sharing assistance for economic loss of perennial crops, poultry, and aquaculture operations. Approved specialty crops must be replanted in 2025 or 2026.

This is cost-sharing assistance for economic loss of perennial crops, poultry, and aquaculture operations. Approved specialty crops must be replanted in 2025 or 2026. Market Loss Assistance for Commodities and Value-Added Products : This is cost-share assistance for harvested or unharvested commodities or select value-added products where value was reduced or destroyed by power outage.

: This is cost-share assistance for harvested or unharvested commodities or select value-added products where value was reduced or destroyed by power outage. Timber Loss Relief Program: The application period for this category is not yet open. Private timber landowners with at least 10 acres of timber loss are eligible to apply.

The NC Forest Service, a division of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS), will administer the Timber Loss Relief Program. Details concerning the requirements, sign-up period, and deadline are expected to be released in late April. Information will be made available on the NCDA&CS homepage, the NC Forest Service website, and through local county ranger offices.

The block grant covers producers who are eligible in counties declared a disaster by the president or designated a disaster by the US secretary of agriculture as a result of Hurricane Helene. Disaster assistance will only cover losses from Hurricane Helene that any other USDA programs have not covered. Additionally, some producers may be required to obtain and maintain USDA risk management coverage for 2 years.

The NCDA&CS is administering the Hurricane Helene-specific block grant announced by the USDA in September 2025. NCDA&CS has been partnering with the USDA since then on a timeline and distribution plan that federal officials approved in mid-March.

Eligible farmers can access and submit applications here. Local county NC State Cooperative Extension offices will be able to offer application assistance for producers who do not have internet access.

NCDA&CS is also operating its disaster assistance hotline at 1-866-747-9823, Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm, to answer questions.