With state Sen. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, announcing his candidacy in September for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, in a bid to unseat Democratic incumbent Don Davis in 2026, Hanig’s state Senate state will be vacant. And two candidates, so far, have jumped in on the Republican side to replace him.

Hanig joins Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson and Lenoir County Commissioner Eric Rouse as candidates in the congressional race.

Hanig’s old state Senate district much of northeastern North Carolina, including Bertie, Camden, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Tyrrell counties. The district leans heavily Republican, with Hanig winning his 2024 race 57% to 43%, so whoever wins the GOP primary is likely to win the seat.

Jay Lane, a farmer and small business owner from Elizabeth City, Pasquotank County, announced his candidacy on Thursday for the Republican nomination for the North Carolina Senate District 1 seat.

Lane said he was inspired to run to bring the voice of northeastern North Carolina farmers and working families to Raleigh.

“I’m running to be a strong voice for our region—to protect our Constitutional liberties, Second Amendment rights, and way of life; to keep our communities safe by backing law enforcement and cracking down on violent crime and illegal immigration; to support North Carolina agriculture and the fishing industry; to improve our schools and safeguard parental rights; and to fight for responsible, commonsense government that puts taxpayers first,” Lane said in a press release.

He isn’t the first to throw his hat into the ring for the seat.

Retired Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett also announced his candidacy earlier this month for the District 1 state Senate seat.

Tillett previously served as the Chief of Staff and Chief Legal Counsel for the Senate President Pro Tempore in the General Assembly.

He retired in May after more than three decades as a Superior Court judge.

Lane said his campaign will focus on preserving the state’s agricultural and fishing heritage while promoting economic growth and opportunity for the next generation.

The release stated that he has the support of Agriculture Chairs Sen. Brent Jackson, R-Sampson; and Sen. Lisa Barnes, R-Nash; Rules Chairman Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick; and Sens. Dave Craven, R-Randolph, Buck Newton, R-Wilson; and Benton Sawrey, R-Johnston.