On Thursday, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent announced that the 2026 G20 Finance Track will host meetings of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Asheville this summer.

“I am proud to spotlight that the United States will host the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Asheville, North Carolina,” he said in a press release. “The selection of historic Asheville reflects the Trump Administration’s commitment to the revitalization and resilience of western North Carolina, which continues to rebuild after the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene.”

The G20 comprises 19 countries, the European Union, and the African Union.

The Finance Track involves meetings of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, during which representatives of international financial institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Financial Stability Board (FSB), the World Bank, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), also participate and discuss how countries can work together.

It focuses on making changes that support growth and improve the international financial system by discussing the global economic outlook and monitoring global economic risks. The goal is to spot economic problems early, prevent major imbalances from building, and make the global financial and monetary system more stable overall.

The G20 was founded in 1999 in response to several world economic crises.

“Thanks to President Trump’s pro-growth economic policies, the United States’ economy is reaching historic heights, and as the G20’s Finance Track lead Treasury will leverage America’s demonstrable economic success and bring the G20 back to its core mission by undertaking a streamlined, results-oriented approach for the group,” Bessent said in a press release. “In close coordination with the State Department, we will execute on the President’s agenda for the G20 by prioritizing pro-growth economic policies through modernizing financial regulation; strengthening our understanding of excessive global imbalances; enhancing debt transparency and facilitating debt restructuring processes; endorsing a vibrant digital assets ecosystem; improving cross-border payments and addressing payments fraud and scams; and promoting financial literacy.”

Western North Carolina is on the world stage.



Global finance leaders will gather in Asheville for 2026 G-20 Finance Track meetings, a major opportunity to showcase the strength, beauty, and economic momentum of NC-11. We look forward to welcoming them to our district. 🌄 https://t.co/gvfBamYu8D — Congressman Chuck Edwards (@RepChuckEdwards) February 19, 2026

State leaders, including state treasurer and former co-chief investment officer for Willett Advisors, Brad Briner, said that having Asheville and the state selected for the meetings is truly a distinct honor.

“The G20 is the preeminent gathering of world economic leaders and has been a forum for addressing global and systemic issues of financial importance since its founding,” Briner told Carolina Journal in an emailed statement on Thursday. “North Carolina is honored that they have chosen to convene in Asheville, and as Treasurer, it is particularly gratifying that they recognize our State’s important and increasing role in global finance. Their decision is yet one more reminder that every level of government- federal, state, and local- remains committed to doing everything we can to rebuild from the devastation of Hurricane Helene.”

HUGE news for WNC! The 2026 G20 Finance Ministers meeting is coming to Asheville this August.



After Hurricane Helene, this shows Western North Carolina is rebuilding strong and ready for the world stage. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ct1WqV9aBC — Congressman Tim Moore (@RepTimMooreNC) February 19, 2026

The current schedule of in-person G20 Finance Track 2026 meetings includes:

April 16 (Washington, DC): Finance ministers and central bank governors meeting

Aug. 29-30 (Asheville): Finance and central bank deputies meeting

Aug. 31 – Sept. 1 (Asheville): Finance ministers and central bank governors meeting

Oct. 15 (Bangkok, Thailand): Finance ministers and central bank governors meeting

The United States’ G20 host year will culminate with President Trump’s Leaders’ Summit, Dec. 14-15, at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida.