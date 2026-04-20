An audit of $1.25 million appropriated to the North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS) for mental health support after Hurricane Helene has turned up some interesting purchases, including rhinoceros-shaped stress balls, foot detox sessions, and guided birdwatching.

The North Carolina Office of the State Auditor (NCOSA) released a special report on the funds on Monday.

The North Carolina General Assembly appropriated $16.75 million to the North Carolina Community College System, including $1.25 million for “Expanded Mental Health Support” (EMHS) for students and staff affected by the storm.

As of Dec. 31, the Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina (GROW NC) reported that eligible community colleges have spent $464,044.35 (including $4,785.56 unpaid obligations), or 37.12% of the allotted funds, and that 7,735 students and 2,298 staff received support through the program.

As part of its ongoing monitoring of Hurricane Helene funds, NCOSA’s Rapid Response Division reviewed select expenditures at three community colleges.

According to the report, the colleges used EMHS funds for items such as succulents and pots, stress balls, T-shirts, flowers, red-light and salt therapy, foot detox sessions, and guided birdwatching strolls. Specific purchases with EMHS funds included:

Blue Ridge Community College spent $10,570 on 800 wellness journals, $1,651 on succulents and pots, and 60 sensory tools, referred to as “stress relief toys” in the audit report, for a cost of $73.

Gaston College spent $5,223 on 2,000 rhinoceros-shaped stress balls.

Wilkes Community College spent $350 on guided birdwatching — listening to bird songs and observing wildflowers — along public trails at W. Kerr Scott Dam and Reservoir. The college also used the funds for pizza, gift cards, and event materials for a “Sobriety Bowl” event.

The colleges did not provide NCOSA documentation demonstrating how the expenditures qualified for charging to the EMHS Funds.

Excluding the “Sobriety Bowl” event, auditors presented the following recommendations:

As a best practice, when purchasing items that may not clearly fit within the purpose of the EMHS Funds, the colleges should work in tandem with NCCCS to determine which fund a given purchase should be charged to. Together, NCCCS and the colleges should err on the side of charging such expenditures to the colleges’ institutional or student activity funds if the classification of the funds remains unclear. Additionally, the colleges should document the reason any such expense qualifies for use of the EMHS Funds.

The Community College System office should review all special appropriations and work with the community colleges to ensure that expenditures comply with statutory and program requirements, if outlined, and to strengthen pre-approval and documentation controls for all such funds.

Any community college that has not yet spent its designated EMHS funds should implement a pre-approval checklist before using the remaining funds. The checklist should include questions like: Is this purchase for a mental health service? If the answer is no, the expenditure should not be charged to the college’s EMHS funds.

Regarding Wilkes Community College’s “Sobriety Bowl,” auditors offered the following recommendations:

When an event has both a mental health and a hospitality component, Wilkes Community College should consider splitting the event costs by charging counseling-related expenditures to the college’s EMHS Funds and items like food, gift cards, and prizes to its student activity or institutional funds.

Wilkes Community College should track cost allocations for mixed-purpose events prior to issuing payments.

Procurement documentation and controls

The special report also identified weaknesses in procurement documentation and controls at Gaston College and Wilkes Community College, which auditors said increased the risk of unauthorized purchases, improper payments, and reduced accountability.

Recommendations include:

Gaston College should assess its procurement controls. Where appropriate, Gaston College should not approve payment for the invoice without a valid PO dated before the commitment and create a narrow emergency exception that requires written preapproval from Gaston College’s current chief financial officer.

Wilkes Community College should reject undated invoices that lack sufficient detail and ensure that the payee’s name and address on corresponding disbursements match the vendor’s name and address listed on the invoice.

Prepayment risks

The audit also noted issues with prepayment risks at Gaston College, which used $21,207.84 worth of EMHS Funds to pay for its Employee Assistance Program (EAP) through February 2028.

The college also spent $14,040 on a mental health app, covering services through May 2027. Although the invoiced amounts benefited multiple fiscal periods, Gaston College claimed the full amounts as current-month expenditures in the documentation.

NCOSA recommends that Gaston College consult with the North Carolina Community College System office to assess and address the risks associated with payments for services that extend to February 2028 per G.S. § 115D-58.3.12

Auditors’ review of EMHS spending across the community college system found additional uses for the funds, including counseling and respite sessions, workshops, critical-incident stress management, and student assistance programs.

“Financial resources tend to become entangled in a web of spending when disaster strikes, which is why our office is working to bring transparency to how hurricane relief funds are spent,” State Auditor Dave Boliek said in a press release. “By keeping lawmakers, stakeholders, and the public informed on hurricane relief spending, we can continue to improve how North Carolina responds to natural disasters.”

responses

Blue Ridge Community College told auditors it purchased the wellness journals to support the management of mental health conditions, horticultural materials to promote psychological well-being, and sensory tools to assist students with disabilities. It said it would reclassify all expenses to institutional or student activity funds.

Gaston College said the “stress balls—albeit rhino-shaped to fit our college mascot—were part of a broader mental health and emotional well-being initiative designed to support both students and employees during a period of heightened stress following the hurricane. The items were featured in student mental health awareness events and the employee benefits fair, where they were distributed alongside mental health resources, counseling information, and resiliency programming. However, if the use of stress balls to support students’ and employees’ mental health is deemed an unallowable expense, they will find an alternative funding source and return the Hurricane Helene Funds.”

Regarding the procurement issue, the college said it lacked a dedicated procurement officer, which likely contributed to the finding. Although payments were made for legitimate, mission-aligned purposes, they acknowledge that the lack of approved purchase orders (“PO”) did not fully align with established internal control practices, and now have a procurement manager in place.

They also said that having the procurement manager in place would help with the prepayment issue, but they disagreed with the auditors, stating that they did not properly record payments as prepaid assets when, in fact, they did.

Regarding the guided birdwatching, Wilkes Community College responded that “exposure to nature is recognized therapy. The hike that was questioned included the attendance of a licensed clinical mental health counselor, who discussed with the participants ‘natural supports’ and how nature is connected to stress management.” The college said it would reclassify these and other expenses and agreed with other findings.