Kirsten Baesler, the US assistant secretary of elementary and secondary education, addressed top issues in education policy, including the use of AI, tax credits, patriotic education, and balancing state and federal roles, during the John Locke Foundation’s biennial Carolina Liberty Conference 2026.

Baesler was confirmed by the US Senate, following her role as North Dakota’s state education chief. Trump tapped Baesler in February 2025, but she was not confirmed until October.

EdUCation FReeDom Tax Credit

She began by urging lawmakers to vote to override Gov. Josh Stein’s veto of HB 87, which would implement the Education Freedom Tax Credit (EFTC). Baesler expressed that one of the primary reasons for her excitement about this program is that it is for all families and all children. It’s not just for the obvious choice of paying private school tuition but for families who want their children to stay in public schools but want to give them more opportunities, such as after-school tutoring or advanced coursework.

“I just really think that the potential uses of the EFTC are limitless,” said Baesler. “This EFTC allows for the opportunity for every child to have a personalized K-12 educational journey that they know is important, that the family knows is important.”

The North Carolina General Assembly passed HB 87, which would make North Carolina a part of this EFTC program. Stein vetoed the legislation, and lawmakers have yet to take up the override vote.

Baesler noted that credit is $1,700 for individual filings and $3,400 for joint filings, as an off-the-top reduction of the filer’s tax bill.

Baesler also addressed concerns that might be held with a federal program funding school choice. She emphasized that getting the federal government entangled in education is the exact opposite of Returning Education to the States, another initiative by the DOE. Baesler went on to explain that Congress carefully crafted the EFTC program to ensure the federal government played an extremely limited role in this educational choice program.

Individual donors give to a private nonprofit, an Scholarship Granting Organziation. The SGO then awards a scholarship to an eligible student, and the family uses it for educational services of their choosing.

“So the bottom line and all of this is that schools and providers are receiving scholarships. And they are not the recipients of federal funds, so they are not entangled with the federal government,” said Beasler.

AI in EdUCation

Baesler emphasized that whenever introducing new technology, proper safeguards are needed and should be both transparent and ethical.

“We know that real learning happens when there’s that human connection and new knowledge is attached to acquire knowledge you have had experience with,” said Baesler.

This shaped the framework for developing AI guidance at the federal level, where a simple acronym was created to keep this top of mind, according to Beasler. The acronym is HAIH: The first H reminds you to start with a human beings question, and then “you find the best tool, and that best tool is artificial intelligence.” The last H represents the human analysis, the human interpretation, the human check.

“I think it’s important that we ensure that we are properly supporting our teachers to use that effectively and efficiently and ensure that they know how to start with HAIH,” said Baesler. “AI is a great tool, and it’s a great learning support, but you know, it has to be used in that manner.”

Baesler expressed that she sees great potential for AI as an effective tool for tutoring, assistive technology, real-time feedback, and career exploration.

Patriotic EDUCAtion

One of US Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s supplemental priorities is patriotic education. In September of 2025, the DOE awarded $153 million in grants to the states to fund this initiative in preparation for America’s 250th anniversary celebration.

“That priority allows us to ensure that everyone in this nation has that deeper understanding of America’s greatness and the responsibility that comes with living in this great nation,” said Baesler.

As we approach more events and milestones related to the 250th anniversary celebration, Baesler confirmed that there will be continued focus on patriotic education and on students learning to be responsible citizens.

“This will be a long-term project for us with a sustained effort because really grasping the relevance of our history and our responsibility as citizens, this is not a one-and-done,” said Baesler. “We will push for civics education; we will push for more of that.”

Baesler also addressed the safeguards in place to ensure that students receive a well-rounded, unbiased view of American history. She emphasized that it’s about teaching critical thinking, not about teaching students to identify a political agenda, but about ensuring they learn the facts in line with state standards approved by the state board of education.

RETurNING EDUCAtion To The States

Finally, Baesler addressed how the DOE’s Returning Education to the States initiative will lead to better outcomes.

“Returning Education to the States is going to remove the federal bureaucracy and move the decision-making about education closer to the kids that they’re educating,” said Baesler.

According to Baesler, moving decision-making closer to the state or to the children you are educating allows for consolidating funds and honing in on the greatest needs, which differ from state to state.

“This is something that we feel very, very strongly about: we must return education in the states, and we must be the greatest education nation in the world,” Baesler said. “Our students deserve that, and as importantly, our families deserve to know if their children are on track… Our taxpayers deserve to know that the billions of dollars that they’ve invested are having an impact.., that children are learning each and every year.”