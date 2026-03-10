North Carolina historians often insist the Battle of Moores Creek Bridge, fought just outside Wilmington, is unfairly ignored, despite being absolutely critical to the founding of our nation.

Just following the anniversary of this key battle, the John Locke Foundation released a docudrama that tells the story. Expert interviews are woven into scenes depicting the battle and its lead-up through the director’s eyes.

“Beyond the technical side of directing and filming the project, working on this documentary reminded me how important it is to understand the history of the very place where we stand today,” producer and director Rene Olmos told the Carolina Journal. “There are countless stories that may seem small at first, but they carry a powerful impact. The Battle of Moores Creek Bridge is one of those stories. Because of the men who chose to stand and fight for the cause of freedom that day, North Carolina remained an independent colony. In many ways, it reminds us that the choices we make today are shaping the history of tomorrow.”

The docudrama premiered to a group of donors, policymakers, legislators, and civically engaged citizens during the 2026 Carolina Liberty Conference, the John Locke Foundation’s biennial gathering.

The Patriot victory at Moores Creek Bridge, according to Bob Rosser, NC 250 coordinator for the John Locke Foundation, was a major turning point of the war, ending British authority in North Carolina and frustrating their strategy to march north from the Carolina coast. It was also one of the first Patriot victories of the Revolution.

“Most importantly, the Moores Creek victory helped give encouragement to local NC representatives who met in Halifax in April 1776 and declared strong opposition to the Crown to support independence in what became known as the Halifax Resolves,” said Rosser.

On Feb. 27, 1776, the Patriot militia destroyed the Loyalist forces, consisting of about 800 Scottish Highlanders, as they stormed Moores Creek Bridge. This was a significant victory for the Patriot cause and the first significant milestone on the road to independence, which would ultimately lead to the ultimate act of rebellion, signing the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia.

“History is not just about the past — it helps us understand the principles that continue to shape our country today,” Donald Bryson, CEO of the John Locke Foundation, told the Carolina Journal. “By telling the story of the Battle of Moore’s Creek Bridge, this documentary highlights the courage, sacrifice, and commitment to liberty that defined the American Revolution and still inspire us 250 years later.”

The victory gave the NC Patriots early confidence, which ultimately proved an important building block in convincing representatives to the Continental Conference to commit to the Declaration of Independence in July of 1776, according to Rosser.

“For their commitment to risk their lives and fortune and rise up against the most powerful empire on Earth at that time, the men who fought at Moores Creek Bridge are to be remembered for their place in American history,” said Rosser.

You can watch the documentary at the link below: