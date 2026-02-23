North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger and Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page’s primary race is heating up, as Berger’s campaign accuses Democratic-aligned groups of attempting to influence the race in Page’s favor. Page, in response, says he’s not aware of what Berger is suggesting and says to “consider the source” of the accusations, Berger’s campaign.

In a press release issued last week, Berger’s campaign claimed that Democratic activists and organizations have entered the Republican primary in an attempt to boost Page’s candidacy. The press release mentions recent ads and statements from people tied to Democratic politics as proof of outsider involvement.

“Sam Page is the Democrats’ candidate in the Republican primary against conservative champion Phil Berger,” campaign spokesperson Michael Luethy said in the release.

He claimed that Democratic activists are trying to weaken Berger before the general election by backing Page in the primary. Berger’s campaign claimed that several groups, including the Piedmont Accountability Coalition have aired critical ads of Berger. They also cited social media posts from Democratic figures encouraging support for Page.

Phil Berger has represented Rockingham County in the state Senate since 2001 and has served as Senate president pro tempore, the body’s highest position, since 2011. His campaign highlighted endorsements from conservative organizations and national figure such as President Trump as signs of continued support among Republicans.

Page has framed his campaign as a challenge to long-term leadership and an opportunity for change. In response to the accusations, Page and his campaign have shut down the idea that his candidacy is being backed by Democrats.

In an interview with Carolina Journal, Page said he has no knowledge of any outside groups attempting to influence the Republican primary on his behalf.

“A lot of misinformation is put out, and from what I’ve seen, it’s to the point of lies,” Page said, rejecting claims that Democratic-aligned organizations are supporting his campaign.

Page also emphasized that his campaign has focused on his record rather than personal attacks.

“I’m running on my record, and the people of Rockingham County know I have served them well and will continue to serve them well,” he said.

Page added that he is proud of running what he described as a clean campaign centered on issues and his record as a public servant.

The Berger-Page contest is one of the more closely watched Republican races this election cycle. Sitting legislative leaders do not frequently have viable challengers in the primary. If Page were to win the primary, it would change the dynamics of the North Carolina Senate, forcing the selection of new Republican Senate leadership.

CJ reached out to Berger’s campaign for further comment but did not hear back by time of publication.