NC Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, is asking the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE) to conduct a hand-eye recount in his race against Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.

Following a machine recount, Berger continues to trail Sam Page by 23 votes. In a letter, sent Friday to the NCSBE, Berger requests either a full hand-eye recount of all ballots or, at minimum, a review of ballots flagged as overvotes or undervotes.

“In such a close election, we must be certain that every lawful vote is counted,” Berger stated. He pointed to 222 ballots not counted due to overvote or undervote classifications, arguing that even a small number of misread ballots could alter the outcome.

In a statement released Friday, Patrick Sebastian, Sam Page’s post-election advisor, accused Berger of “asking for special treatment” and attempting to change election rules after losing.

“North Carolina law is clear — and it applies to everyone,” Sebastian said. “Senator Berger doesn’t get to rewrite it because he doesn’t like the outcome.”

Jonathan Felts, a spokesman for Berger, said that some voters might not have had their votes counted in the race.

“There are 222 voters who voted in SD-26 who have never had their voice heard or vote counted in this election. That’s 199 more voters than the current margin of this race and could obviously impact the results if their votes are not suppressed.”

North Carolina’s recount process allows for a sample hand-eye recount after a machine recount, which will include 3% of precincts and/or early voting sites. A full hand recount can only be ordered if that sample reveals discrepancies large enough to potentially change the outcome of the election.

“Every ballot has already been counted — twice — and the result has not changed,” Sebastian said. “Phil Berger lost this race.”

Berger continues to argue that the State Board of Elections has the authority to order broader recounts when necessary to complete the canvass and ensure accuracy, particularly in an election this close.

According to guidance from the NCSBE, the sample hand-eye recount will begin withing two business days of the request.