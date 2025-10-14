The 157th annual North Carolina State Fair will open on Oct. 16 and run through Oct. 26 this year. This year, there are 88 new foods, with food being cited as the No. 1 draw to the state fair.

A small sampling of these foods was available for the media to try and vote on during the state fair “media day” on Oct. 13. Members of the press heard remarks from Steve Troxler, commissioner of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services; Kent Yelverton, NC State Fair director; and Commissioner Luke Farley of the North Carolina Department of Labor; as well as other officials.

Media day is “a little taste of the 2025 North Carolina State Fair,” said Yelverton. “Or maybe with 32 new foods to taste today, it’s a big taste of what we have to offer this year at the 2025 North Carolina State Fair.”

The North Carolina State Fair is the largest event in the state, according to Yelverton, and “is a unique event that draws families and friends together over multiple generations and we’re very proud to be a part of those cherished memories.”

It takes over a year to plan the state fair, and planning for the 2026 state fair will already be underway, as the 2025 state fair is ongoing, to make improvements for next year, according to Troxler.

“This fair is all about family fun,” said Troxler, during his remarks.

The winner in the “sweet” category was the Cinna Mozza by GoldenKdog, a full mozzarella cheese Korean corn dog dunked in salted butter and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Steve Troxler, commissioner of NCDA&CS; and Kent Yelverton, NC State Fair director; with the winners of the sweet division. CJ Image by Jacob Emmons

Deep-Fried Lamb Chops, by Lawrence and Perry BBQ, was the winner in the savory category, featuring a seasoned, breaded, and deep-fried lamb chop drizzled with a balsamic honey and maple glaze, and garnished with a light dusting of dried mint.

Steve Troxler, commissioner of NCDA&CS; and Kent Yelverton, NC State Fair director; with the winners of the winner of savory division, Lawrence and Perry BBQ. CJ Image by Jacob Emmons

CJ’s Favorites

Cowgirl Bites

CJ’s favorites included the Pimento Cheese and Pork BBQ balls, which are battered and deep-fried, then drizzled with sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. They are a creation of Fat Boys BBQ, owned by Miles and Erin Tew, out of Clayton.

Miles and Erin Tew of Fat Boys BBQ. CJ Image by Jacob Emmons

Granny’s Sticky B

Another favorite came from the creators of 2024’s winner in the sweet division, Magdalena’s Chimney Cakes. They returned this year with a new creation, cinnamon roll goo spread, Andia’s salted cream cheese ice cream, rolled in butter crunchies, and topped with more goo and piped glaze.

CJ Image by Jacob Emmons.

The Salted Carmel Crunch Dough-licious Special

Next is this warm golden fried cookie dough nestled with old-fashioned vanilla ice cream, and finished with a decadent drizzle of salted caramel and a signature salted chocolate velvet cream cookie.

This sweet treat is brought to you by Kora’s Cookie Dough, which last year brought you cookie dough on a stick in two varieties.

Jerk Trio

This favorite comes with three tacos: Jerk pork, jerk BBQ chicken, and jerk pork belly served in flour tortillas and topped with mango salsa and a zesty vegetable mix, topped with a creamy jerk sauce. It is designed to create a “symphony of sweet citrus and spicy heat” and is brought to this year’s fair by Cool Runnings Jamaican, the winners of last year’s savory division.

CJ Image by Jacob Emmons.

Cinnamon Peach Praline Cobbler Cookie

Lastly, and brought to you by The Peach Cobbler Factory, is a 6-inch sugar cookie topped with buttercream icing, a scoop of their famous peach cobbler, and topped with cinnamon-coated pecan pralines.

Those who stop by the fair before Oct. 26 can try them all.