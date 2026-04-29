What began as a narrowly focused bill dealing with water resources has transformed into a broader, increasingly controversial debate over local government boundaries, eminent domain, and the legislative process.

Senate Bill 214 is a local boundaries measure that, in its current form, would allow Franklin County to acquire and operate property in neighboring Vance, Warren, and Halifax counties without requiring approval from those counties’ governing boards.

The committee report states: “Notwithstanding the provisions of G.S. 153A-15, the County of Franklin may acquire, including by condemnation, real property or an interest in real property located in Halifax, Vance, or Warren County, without the consent or approval of the other county’s Board of Commissioners.”

The proposal is drawing pushback from both local officials and state lawmakers in the General Assembly, who have raised concerns about its impact on local authority and governance.

At a press conference Tuesday, state Rep. Rodney Pierce, D-Halifax, said, “I am adamantly, unequivocally opposed to this legislation. This should not be partisan. The idea that one county can take property in another county without consent should be concerning. It speaks to fairness, local control, and fairness for our communities.”

SB 214 was first introduced as a technical water and infrastructure bill. As it moved through the legislative process, its scope broadened significantly, drawing wider scrutiny.

Pierce emphasized this point, saying, “We were told that this provision is about water resources, but the language is vague. It does not limit itself to water; it uses the term property. That means lands, that means facilities, and that means assets that communities rely on.”

Jon Guze, director of legal studies at the John Locke Foundation, added that the provision is likely to face legal challenges if enacted.

“It’s easy to see why the affected counties are upset by this proposal, and if the bill is enacted in its present form, I’m sure there will be lawsuits,” Guze said. “Under the North Carolina Constitution, the General Assembly has broad authority over the counties, so I’m not sure the aggrieved counties would prevail in any such lawsuits, but I suspect their strongest argument might be that arbitrarily promoting the interests of Franklin County residents over the residents of the surrounding counties violates due process and equal protection.”

The legislation comes as Franklin County works to address water shortage concerns. According to county planning documents, Franklin County’s population is projected to more than double by 2060, with water demand expected to more than triple over that period.

To address that demand, the county has pursued a long-term strategy to secure independent access to Kerr Lake, including plans for a new intake and treatment system after determining existing regional infrastructure would not meet future needs.

In a statement, Franklin County Manager Ryan Preble said the county has “pursued every available regional option” for years.

“This legislation is one step in a long process, and it is not our first step,” Preble said. “Franklin County requested expanded capacity through existing regional arrangements repeatedly and has been unable to secure a long-term solution. Expanding the existing regional infrastructure to meet Franklin County’s projected demand would require a construction investment of more than $78 million, and even that investment would not provide sufficient capacity to meet Franklin County’s long-term needs. Obtaining water from multiple sources is simply not cost-effective or sustainable.”

While Franklin County officials argue the legislation is necessary to address immediate water infrastructure needs, some experts say it reflects a larger policy gap in how the state handles cross-county resource disputes.

“Lawfulness aside, I think this is almost certainly the wrong approach to solving the underlying problem,” Guze said. “As North Carolina’s cities continue to grow, municipal infrastructure needs are bound to extend across county lines with increasing frequency. Instead of dealing with such situations on an ad hoc basis the way this proposal does, the General Assembly should be thinking about how such conflicts can be resolved in a fair and orderly manner whenever they arise.”

Local officials in affected counties said they had little warning that the bill would ultimately include language affecting their jurisdictions. They argue that the provision bypasses longstanding norms of mutual consent for boundary changes and could create conflicts over taxation, land-use authority and the delivery of public services.

Critics also say that the transformation has made SB 214 more difficult to track and evaluate, particularly as key changes emerged late in the process through a conference report that cannot be amended on the floor.

During the press conference, Pierce also raised this concern.

“The process by which we got here raises just as many concerns as the bill itself,” he said. “On April 21, 2026, over a year after it was originally introduced, the conference report was released to the public and placed on the calendar for a vote the very next day — no opportunity for amendment, no opportunity for public input. That process should concern anyone concerned with transparency and good governance.”

As of now, the bill’s future is uncertain. It was originally scheduled for an April 28 vote but was withdrawn the same day amid ongoing concerns about the scope of the conference report. Lawmakers have not yet announced when or if SB 214 will return for consideration.