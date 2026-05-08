North Carolina House lawmakers introduced a bill to boost public safety workforce recruitment and retention by offering tuition-free community college to children of long-serving first responders and correctional officers.

State Rep. Mike Schietzelt, R-Wake, joined by Reps. Heather Rhyne, R-Lincoln; Allen Chesser, R-Nash; and Charlie Miller, R-Brunswick, introduced the Family Support for Those Who Serve Act.

The bill’s main benefit is to provide tuition-free access to North Carolina community colleges for the children of career firefighters, law enforcement officers and correctional officers if their parent has served at least 10 years and is actively employed.

“At a time when departments across our state are struggling to recruit and retain qualified personnel, we need to step up and support the men and women who step up for us every single day,” Schietzelt said in a statement. “This legislation is about honoring that commitment, not just to those who serve, but to their families. If you dedicate your career to protecting North Carolina, we want to support your family and honor that service.”

North Carolina, like many states, continues to face staffing shortages in law enforcement, firefighting, and corrections. Agencies across the state have cited long hours, stressful working conditions, and difficulties attracting new recruits as major challenges.

Supporters of the proposal say the measure would create a meaningful long-term incentive for public safety professionals to remain in the field while also helping their families afford higher education.

The bill builds on existing North Carolina tuition assistance programs for the families of fallen or disabled public safety personnel by expanding eligibility to include families of active-duty career professionals.

According to lawmakers, the legislation is intended to:

Improve recruitment by making public safety careers more attractive to prospective candidates

Increase retention by providing long-term family benefits for career service

Strengthen families and communities through expanded access to workforce training and education

Reinforce North Carolina’s commitment to public safety workers and their families

The proposal would apply specifically to the North Carolina Community College System, allowing eligible students to pursue workforce credentials, certifications, and degree programs.

“This is about more than tuition,” Schietzelt added. “It’s about sending a clear message: North Carolina stands behind its firefighters, its law enforcement officers, and its correctional officers, and we stand behind their families, too.”

The bill was referred to the House Committee on Higher Education and, if approved there, will next head to the Appropriations Committee and the House Rules, Calendar and Operations Committee.

A companion measure has also been introduced in the Senate. Sens. Benton Sawrey, R-Johnston; Dana Jones, R-Columbus; and Lisa Barnes, R-Nash, filed Senate Bill 1004 on April 30. It has been referred to the Senate Rules and Operations Committee.