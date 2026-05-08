A bipartisan group of North Carolina lawmakers has introduced legislation to eliminate major tax exemptions for data centers, escalating a growing debate over the cost of subsidizing the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence and cloud computing industry.

House Bill 1213, titled “Protect Taxpayers and Consumers,” was filed on April 30 by state Reps. Donnie Loftis, R-Gaston; Bill Ward, R-Pasquotank; and Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford. The legislation would repeal several sales and use tax exemptions for qualifying data centers beginning July 1, 2026.

The bill would remove exemptions covering electricity used by data centers, computer software, and equipment and support infrastructure purchased by qualifying facilities.

The proposal comes weeks after Gov. Josh Stein publicly urged his Energy Policy Task Force to examine whether North Carolina’s existing data center tax incentives should be repealed or modified.

“Electricity bills are already too expensive for North Carolinians,” a spokesperson for Stein said in a statement to Carolina Journal. “Governor Stein believes that North Carolina families shouldn’t be forced to subsidize or foot the bill for data centers’ energy consumption. The Governor has also called on legislators to be clear-eyed about the cost of these data center sales tax breaks while understanding the value of business certainty. He is pleased to see the General Assembly taking a hard look at these exemptions, and he is eager to work with legislators to find the best path forward on these corporate tax breaks.”

According to estimates from the Department of Commerce cited by Stein’s office, North Carolina currently provides roughly $50 million annually in sales tax exemptions for electricity and replacement equipment used by data centers.

If all proposed data center projects in the state are ultimately built, those annual exemptions could increase nearly tenfold to approximately $450 million per year, according to the governor’s office.

Current law also exempts purchases of new equipment during data center construction from sales taxes. Stein’s office estimates those one-time exemptions could eventually total as much as $2.3 billion in forgone tax revenue.

The debate comes as lawmakers confront long-term budget pressures and rising electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence infrastructure.

“When this tax break to incentivize investment was enacted in 2006 and expanded in 2015, data center development was not of the scale we see today,” Stein’s office said. “With trillions of dollars now flowing into this sector, those days are long gone.”

Supporters of maintaining the incentives have argued that the exemptions help North Carolina remain competitive with other states seeking major technology investments.

“North Carolina didn’t become a destination for companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft by accident,” said Patrick Riley on behalf of the board of the North Carolina Blockchain + AI Initiative (NCB+AI).

NCB+AI is a technology advocacy coalition focused on promoting AI, blockchain, and data center development in the state.

“It took deliberate policy decisions that made this state competitive,” Riley continued. “Eliminating the data center tax incentives that attracted that investment sends the wrong signal at exactly the wrong moment. AI infrastructure runs on compute, and compute runs on data centers. If North Carolina wants to be where the next generation of AI is built and deployed, we need to preserve the policy environment that makes that possible. HB 1213 moves us in the wrong direction.”

Economic development advocates have also pointed to construction spending, local tax revenue, and job creation tied to large-scale data center projects.

Supporters of removing the tax exemption, however, say the incentives unfairly shift costs onto taxpayers and utility customers while favoring one industry over others.

“Like the hundreds of other carveouts in our tax code, the exemption for data centers was likely pushed by lobbyists to legislators with central planning sympathies who believed the economy ‘needed’ more data centers, and this exemption would encourage more of them,” said Brian Balfour, senior vice president of research at the John Locke Foundation.

“Exempting specific businesses or industries from taxes violates the principle of tax neutrality, in which all economic actors are taxed the same,” Balfour continued. “Tax all businesses the same, or don’t tax them at all. Such favoritism not only distorts, and therefore hampers, the economy, but is also patently unfair to those forced to pay the full tax bill. And with the countless billions in investment being lavished on the AI industry, it certainly seems unfair and unnecessary to grant data centers this significant tax exemption.”

The bill has been referred to the House Finance Committee.