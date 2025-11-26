In 2024, North Carolinians lost nearly $29 million to personal data scams, a record high, and data scams affected 6.7 million North Carolina residents.

“The growing trade in stolen data — combined with advances in AI and deepfakes — means that scammers can now craft highly personalized and convincing stories,” said Matthew Stern, CEO and lead investigator of CNC Intelligence.

According to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Crime Complaint 2024 state report, more than 1,800 people reported that they had become victims of personal data scams. A total of almost $29 million was lost to personal data scams, according to the same report. This is nearly four times higher than in 2023, which reported a loss of almost $7.5 million across more than 1,500 victims.

“The more data scammers have about us, the easier it is for them to target us, or the better they can target us,” Stern told the Carolina Journal. “It’s very hard for them if they’re just calling and they don’t even have your name, or if they have your e-mail but they don’t have a name associated with it.”

Additionally, data breaches impacted more than 2,200 businesses, hospitals, government agencies, and other organizations across North Carolina, affecting a record-breaking 6.7 million North Carolinians, according to a report from the North Carolina Department of Justice. In 2024, 68 data breach complaints were filed in North Carolina, according to FBI data, actually down from the 93 complaints filed in 2023.

Stern explained some of the red flags that consumers should be aware of and how they can better protect themselves from data scammers.

“The best thing to do is, you know, to verify everything,” said Stern. “Unfortunately, scammers use their messages, emails, and calls; everything can look very, very real. So you must verify everything. The most important thing I think you can do to protect yourself is not give any information to anyone who reaches out.”

If your bank calls, you don’t need to give them any information about your account. They have all that information, explained Stern. Individuals can call the bank or drive over there and give it to them. Scammers create a sense of urgency. They might tell someone that there’s something wrong with their account, which would cause most people to feel anxious. The best thing to do is to take a deep breath, relax, and hang up or tell them that you are going to call the bank. Even if the number appears to be a legitimate number, it could be what is known as a spoof number.

Stern said it’s essential to ensure that communication is verified. Any numbers you are calling should be numbers you know, such as the number on the back of your credit card or the bank’s local number. Don’t call the number someone gave you or the one provided in an email, even if it appears legitimate. Be extremely cautious. Stern also emphasized the importance of multi-factor authentication on all accounts.

Trends nationally were not much better for 2024; consumers lost almost $1.5 billion in personal data scams, nearly double the $744 million reported in 2023. In 2023, more than 55,000 people reported falling victim to a personal data scam, nationwide. That number increased to almost 65,000 in 2024. In 2023, more than 3,700 data breach complaints were filed. In 2024, the number of complaints filed decreased to approximately 3,200.