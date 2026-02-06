On Thursday, North Carolina State Auditor Dave Boliek announced a new bipartisan, 22-member Modernization of Election Data Systems (MEDS) Commission to help bring North Carolina’s election management system up to date.

NCSBE Executive Director Sam Hayes announced the joint initiative with Boliek’s office in October to solicit input on the state’s Election Information Management System and Campaign Finance Reporting Software, both of which he said were outdated.

The Statewide Elections Information Management System (SEIMS) was initially developed in 1998 and is the central elections management system that coordinates statewide elections processes, voter registration, voter roll list maintenance, and reporting of election results. It is used daily by the State Board and the 100 county boards of elections.

In addition, the campaign finance reporting software was developed by NCSBE in the early 2000s. The NCSBE maintains both systems, while NCOSA directs and supervises all budgeting functions of the NCSBE.

Developing a secure, user-friendly, and modernized election data management system that will meet the needs of North Carolina voters, election administrators, and candidates is the commission’s goal, along with assisting with a separate overhaul of the state’s cumbersome campaign finance reporting system that will make it easier for the public to track political spending, for candidates to comply with rules and regulations, and also reduce unintentional errors and omissions.

“We have a deep bench of elections professionals from all corners of this state, including professors, researchers, and election officials,” Boliek said in a press release. “It’s important that as we develop a secure, user-friendly election management system, we involve those who are on-the-ground and hear directly from North Carolina voters.”

Currently, NCOSA and NCSBE are working together on a three-phase plan to modernize SEIMS. They most recently issued a Request for Proposal for the second phase of the plan, which followed a Request for Information that gathered input from citizens and vendors.

MEDS will review public comments and add perspectives throughout the development of the new system. Other commission duties include evaluating submissions and vendors, offering feedback on functional needs and user applications, making recommendations on final proposals, assessing enhanced security protocols, and monitoring implementation.

Boliek will chair the commission, which includes Dr. Andy Jackson, director of the John Locke Foundation’s Civitas Center for Public Integrity.

“I am honored to be named to the commission and welcome the opportunity to help with the next phase of SEIMS updates,” Jackson told Carolina Journal. “As a researcher who relies heavily on data from the State Board of Elections, I am acutely aware of the need for the board to release accurate, timely data to the public. Providing such data helps bolster public confidence in our elections.

Jackson said that while they will need to work with board officials to formulate a final plan, some ideas for improvement include requiring most or all election committees to submit digital reports and tracking reports by election (not just by year or committee).

He has written extensively on the subject of upgrading the SEIMS system, including the issue with Justice Allison Riggs, who, through no fault of her own, had three voter registrations listed in Wake, Chatham, and Durham counties.

Other members of the commission include:

Angela Hawkins, Chair, Wake County Board of Elections

Linda Devore, Chair, Cumberland County Board of Elections

Gerry Cohen, Member, Wake County Board of Elections

John Sims, Chair, Orange County Board of Elections

Derrick R. Miller, Member, New Hanover County Board of Elections

Jamie Cox, Member, Orange County Board of Elections

Brooks Fuller, Policy Director, Common Cause NC

Chris Cooper, Professor, Western Carolina University

Michael Behrent, Professor, Appalachian State University

John Crumpton, Former Lee County Manager

Mike Cox, Pasquotank County Attorney

Commissioner Allen Thomas, Hoke County

Commissioner Tommy Long, Haywood County

Derek Bowens, Durham County Elections Director

Matthew Snyder, Watauga County Elections Director

Leigh Anne Price, Johnston County Elections Director

Michael Dickerson, Mecklenburg County Elections Director

Dell Parker, Scotland County Elections Director

Kim Blackwelder, Stanly County Elections Director

Clifton Philbeck, Cleveland County Elections Director



Non-voting technical advisors of the commission include Sam Hayes, state board executive director; and Bret Kelly, state board chief information officer. All five members of the State Board of Elections will serve as ex-officio non-voting members of the commission.