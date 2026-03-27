An investigative report released Thursday by State Auditor Dave Boliek identified improper financial practices in the government of Elm City, North Carolina including payments for unperformed services and questionable reimbursements to town officials.

Elm City, population 1,218, is primarily located in Wilson County, with a small portion in Nash County.

The North Carolina Office of the State Auditor (NCOSA) received allegations via its Tipline regarding the town’s financial practices, including that the town was accepting Cash App for a customer’s utility payments and that the funds were being deposited into the billing clerk’s personal Cash App account.

Auditors also reviewed additional information not directly related to the original allegations, which was determined to have sufficient relevance to be included in the report.

Among the findings:

A former commissioner and the former mayor were paid for services that were not approved by the board, in violation of the town’s conflict-of-interest policy.

The former mayor and town employees were reimbursed for expenses incurred, which did not always include supporting documentation, nor did they always adhere to the town’s purchasing policy.

The former mayor received reimbursement for expenses that, per the town’s accounting system, were for mileage reimbursement; however, no documentation supported the expenses.

Payments to selected vendors did not adhere to the town’s purchasing policy and weren’t always adequately supported with an itemized invoice.

Bonus payments were not always authorized by the board and were not paid through the town’s payroll system.

Town employees did not adhere to the town’s P-Card and purchasing policies. NCOSA reviewed 187 P-Card transactions totaling $28,265 and found the following: 133 transactions totaling $22,540 contained an itemized receipt to support the purchase; however, 54 transactions totaling $5,725 did not; 83 transactions totaling $4,738 were made at fuel shops with a town P-Card, which is a violation of the town’s purchasing policy.

Bonus payments to employees were not processed through the town’s payroll system because the bonuses were paid outside of the payroll system, employment taxes were not withheld.

The town has outstanding checks in its accounting system going back to January 2012.

Auditors also received additional allegations, which were reviewed and found to be unsubstantiated.

There were several recommendations, including:

The town’s board should ensure that all town personnel, including the mayor and members of the board, are aware of and adhere to the town’s policies, including, but not limited to, the purchasing policy, the conflict-of-interest policy, and the travel policy.

The town’s finance officer should ensure that no payments are made to “insiders,” such as the mayor, commissioners, town administrator, finance officer, and other key employees, unless there is clear documentation that the board has approved the transaction.

The town’s finance officer should provide training to all staff, including the mayor and board, on proper purchasing practices that adhere to the town’s purchasing policy.

The town’s finance officer should ensure that no employee reimbursements are processed unless the employee has adhered to the town’s policies, including, but not limited to, the purchasing and travel policies.

The town’s board should seek reimbursement of $140.99 from the former mayor for a mileage reimbursement overpayment.

The town’s board should revise the travel policy to explicitly require supporting documentation, such as the mileage reimbursement form, for mileage reimbursements. The policy should include the employee’s supervisor’s review and approval of the supporting documentation. The policy should also indicate who is responsible for reviewing and approving mileage reimbursements for board members.

The town’s finance officer should ensure that no mileage reimbursements are made unless there is supporting documentation that has been reviewed and approved by the employee’s supervisor or the individual responsible for reviewing the board members mileage reimbursement request.

The town’s finance officer should ensure that all P-Cards are assigned to individual employees, not to departments.

The town’s finance officer should ensure that all P-Card purchases adhere to the town’s P-Card Policy, including, but not limited to, obtaining itemized receipts to support the transaction.

The town’s board should review the P-Card purchases that do not have an itemized receipt to support the purchase and seek reimbursement from the cardholder if a receipt cannot be obtained. The town’s board should use all available resources to determine who made the purchase for any transaction made using a department or a former employee’s P-Card.

The town’s board should ensure that all town employees, including themselves and the mayor, are aware of the town’s policies. This includes, but is not limited to, the P-Card policy and the purchasing policy.

The finance officer should establish an account with a fuel card provider and assign a fuel card to each town vehicle, as required by the town’s purchasing policy.

Once fuel cards are assigned to town vehicles, the board should actively enforce town policies, including taking disciplinary action on P-Card users who continue to use their P-Card for fuel or other inappropriate purchases.

The town’s board should establish policies requiring board approval for all employee bonus payments.

The town’s finance officer should ensure that all compensation, including bonuses, is processed through the payroll system to ensure proper tax withholding and reporting.

The town’s finance officer should review outstanding checks covering the period January 1, 2012, through June 30, 2024, and determine whether any of those checks should be voided or remitted as unclaimed funds to the state treasurer.

The town’s board should establish policies and procedures for the finance department related to the handling of unclaimed funds, including ensuring that unclaimed funds are properly remitted to the state treasurer each year.

The town’s board should prioritize hiring an experienced finance officer to lead the town in getting its financial statement audits up to date.

The town’s board should ensure that future financial statement audits are submitted to the LGC in a timely manner.

The town’s board should work with the former mayor to take the necessary steps to register the town as the lawful owner of the utility trailer that was purchased by the former mayor in October 2022.

Auditors say Elm City officials agreed with the findings and recommendations.