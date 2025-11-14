US Customs and Border Protection (CPB) will begin operations in Charlotte as early as Saturday, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.

McFadden said that on Wednesday, Nov. 12, two federal officials confirmed CBP operations were coming, but offered little detail and have not requested any assistance from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

“We value and welcome the renewed collaboration and open communication with our federal partners,” McFadden said. “It allows us to stay informed and be proactive in keeping Mecklenburg County safe and to maintain the level of trust our community deserves.”

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles responded on social media, saying the CBP operations will cause stress and anxiety throughout the city.

“We still don’t know any details on where they may be operating and to what extent. I understand this news will create uncertainty and anxiety for many people in our community. Everyone in our community deserves to feel secure and I am committed to doing all that I can to inform our community, help make sure everyone feels safe, and understands their rights,” wrote Lyles on X. “It is also important that people understand CMPD is not involved in federal immigration activities, so people who need local law enforcement services should feel secure calling 911. We will continue to work with local and state partners to do what we can to ensure the safety of our community.”

Democratic Gov. Josh Stein criticized CBP in a statement, citing past operations in other cities where American citizens were arrested or detained.

“Public safety is the top priority for all of us in government — that means fighting crime, not stoking fear or causing division. We should all focus on and arrest violent criminals and drug traffickers,” said Stein. “Unfortunately, that’s not always what we have seen with ICE and Border Patrol Agents in Chicago and elsewhere around the country. The vast majority of people they have detained have no criminal convictions, and some are American citizens.”

Rumors have been circulating on social media about protesting CBP operations. Stein encouraged individuals to follow the law and stay peaceful.

“I want to encourage North Carolinians to remember our values. We follow the law. We remain peaceful. We do not allow ourselves to be provoked,” Stein said. “We stand with our neighbors. And when we see injustice, we bear witness. If you see any inappropriate behavior, use your phones to record and notify local law enforcement, who will continue to keep our communities safe long after these federal agents leave. That’s the North Carolina way.”

Congresswoman Alma Adams, D-NC12, says she is very concerned about the impact on immigrant communities in Charlotte.

“I am extremely concerned about the deployment of U.S. Border Patrol and ICE agents to Charlotte,” said Adams. “Charlotte’s immigrant community is a proud part of the Queen City, and I will not stand by and watch my constituents be intimidated or harassed. Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and what we have seen border patrol and ICE agents do in places like Chicago and Los Angeles — using excessive force in their operations and tear gassing peaceful protestors — threatens the wellbeing of the communities they enter. Those tactics and values have no place in the City of Charlotte or Mecklenburg County.”

The Trump administration has been cracking down on violent crime and illegal immigration nationwide in recent months, with National Guard troops deployed in Chicago, Washington, DC, and Los Angeles, where immigration officials carried out raids.