Bipartisan pressure is mounting in North Carolina for state Rep. Cecil Brockman D-Guilford, to step down, with calls for his resignation coming from both Republicans and Democrats. Brockman was arrested on Wednesday and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape.

Democratic Gov. Josh Stein described the charges as “extremely serious and deeply troubling.”

“While the legal process has yet to play out, it’s clear he cannot effectively serve his constituents and should resign immediately,” Stein said in a statement.

Anderson Clayton, the head of the state’s Democratic Party, echoed the governor’s comments calling for Brockman to “resign effective immediately.”

House Speaker Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, called the situation shocking.

“The charges against Rep. Brockman are shocking and extremely serious. Given the evidence that’s publicly known, he should resign immediately so these charges do not distract from the work of the North Carolina House,” Hall posted on X.

A Democrat from High Point, Brockman has represented North Carolina’s 60th House District since 2015.

House Minority Leader Robert Reives, D-Chatham, said early Thursday that the allegations were very serious but did not call for his resignation.

“The allegations against Rep. Brockman are serious and, if true, would disqualify him from public office. This is a developing situation and it is important to let the legal process unfold,” said Reives.

Three hours after his original statement, Reives said, “it has become clear that he is unable to continue serving in the House of Representatives. Rep. Brockman must resign immediately.”

Former Democratic governor and US Senate candidate Roy Cooper described the allegations as “disturbing” and urged Brockman to resign.

The criminal charges brought against Rep. Brockman are disturbing and disqualifying. He should resign immediately. — Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) October 9, 2025

House Majority Leader Brenden Jones, R-Columbus, called the behavior appalling and demanded his resignation.

“NC Democrat Rep. Cecil Brockman has just been arrested for statutory rape and indecent liberties with a minor. This behavior is appalling and has no place in society. I am calling on Brockman’s resignation immediately,” said Jones.