Briner asks top NC court to clarify law on appointment powers

Though State Treasurer Brad Briner has dropped an appeal to the North Carolina Supreme Court in a case involving his state Utilities Commission appointment, he still hopes the high court will address a key constitutional issue.

Briner’s lawyers filed a court document Tuesday explaining the treasurer’s request to the high court.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals issued a January ruling upholding the state law that shifted one Utilities Commission appointment from Gov. Josh Stein, a Democrat, to Briner, a Republican.

Stein is appealing a separate piece of the Appeals Court ruling dealing with judicial vacancies. The governor’s appeal also mentions the Utilities Commission appointment. Stein and state legislative leaders are also awaiting the state Supreme Court’s decision about whether to take up a separate case — Stein v. Berger — involving appointment changes for seven other state boards and commissions.

For some boards linked to the Stein v. Berger dispute, the Republican-led General Assembly shifted one or more board appointments from Stein to Republican members of the Council of State.

“The jurisprudential principles at stake in Stein v. Berger with respect to Council of State members are identical to the principles at stake in the Treasurer’s appointment of a member of the Utilities Commission in this case,” Briner’s lawyers wrote Tuesday. “This Court should review these issues together. The Governor’s filings recognize that the question of redistributing appointment authority for Council of State members satisfies the statutory criteria for discretionary review. On that point, the Governor and Treasurer agree.”

If the Supreme Court decides to address the Utilities Commission appointment, “the Treasurer respectfully requests that the issue be stated more broadly than as presented in the Governor’s petition,” Briner’s lawyers wrote.

Briner urges the state Supreme Court to address this issue:

“The General Assembly has the constitutional power to prescribe duties for members of the Council of State. The General Assembly assigned the State Treasurer — a member of the Council of State — the duty to appoint one of the five members of the Utilities Commission, and assigned the Governor the duty to appoint two of the members. Is this arrangement a non-justiciable political question, and, if not, does the state constitution prohibit this arrangement?”

Briner’s latest court filing arrived days after he dropped his request for the North Carolina Supreme Court to review the legal dispute over the Utilities Commission appointment.

Briner originally requested the review on Feb. 11. Stein filed a petition on the same day asking the state’s high court to review a separate portion of the same court case dealing with judicial appointments. Stein’s lawyers argued that the state Appeals Court upheld a law that violated the governor’s constitutional powers.

Appellate judges split, 2-1, last month in ruling that state lawmakers could place new restrictions on Stein’s choices for filling vacant seats on either of the state’s two highest courts. Appellate judges also upheld a state law that shifted one Utilities Commission appointment from Stein to Briner.

Prior to 2024’s Senate Bill 382, Stein could fill Appeals Court and Supreme Court vacancies with the qualified person of his choice. SB 382 limited Stein’s choices to one of three names submitted by the political party of the departing judge or justice. The same law shifted one of Stein’s three Utilities Commission appointments to Briner.

The Jan. 7 Appeals Court ruling against Stein produced a party-line 2-1 split, with two Republican judges outvoting a Democratic colleague.

The decision upheld a trial court’s unanimous June 2025 ruling favoring lawmakers on the issue of shifting the Utilities Commission appointment. Briner used that appointment to place Donald van der Vaart on the Utilities Commission in July. Van der Vaart had been the director of the state Office of Administrative Hearings before the appointment. He served as state environmental secretary during the administration of former Gov. Pat McCrory, a Republican.

The Appeals Court decision unanimously affirmed the trial court’s ruling upholding changes to the membership and voting rules of the state Building Code Council.

But the appellate ruling reversed trial judges’ decision favoring Stein on the issue of judicial appointments. A unanimous three-judge Superior Court panel had ruled that lawmakers had overstepped their authority by limiting the governor’s choices when he fills vacancies for the state Supreme Court or Court of Appeals.

No vacancies have occurred on either statewide court during the course of the legal battle.

“The General Assembly did not violate the separation of powers clause by restructuring the Building Code Council and Utilities Commission in Senate Bill 382,” wrote Judge John Tyson for the Appeals Court majority. “The three-judge superior court panel correctly granted the Legislative Defendants’ and the State Treasurer’s motions for summary judgment and correctly denied the Governor’s motion for summary judgment.”

“The General Assembly did not violate the separation of powers clause by requiring the Governor to appoint appellate judges ‘from a list of three qualified persons recommended by the political party executive committee of the political party with which the vacating judge was affiliated when elected,’” Tyson added. “The three-judge superior court panel erred as a matter of law by granting the Governor’s motion for summary judgment and denying the Legislative Defendants’ motion for summary judgment.”

Judge Valerie Zachary joined Tyson’s opinion. Both are Republicans.

Judge Allegra Collins, a Democrat, agreed with the portion of Tyson’s ruling upholding legislative changes to the Building Code Council. She disagreed with her colleagues on both the Utilities Commission appointment and judicial vacancies.

“The Utilities Commission is ‘an administrative board or agency’ that was ‘created for the principal purpose of carrying out the administration and enforcement of’ the Public Utilities Act,” Collins wrote. “It investigates utilities, issues certificates of public convenience, and approves transfers of franchises. These are quintessential executive tasks. Because the Commission is an executive agency, the Governor must retain ‘enough control’ over the Commission to ensure that it faithfully executes the law.”

Collins rejected lawmakers’ argument that moving one of Stein’s commission appointments to Briner allowed the executive branch to continue appointing three of the commission’s five members. Legislative leaders appoint the other two members.

“[T]he Treasurer’s appointment is not wholly an exercise of executive power; it exists only because the General Assembly gave it to him, and the General Assembly may take it away,” Collins wrote. “The General Assembly’s asserted authority to reassign appointments among Council of State members at any time, including immediately after an election, for any reason, or no reason at all, gives the General Assembly the power to determine which executive official controls the swing vote on the Commission, including the swing vote on the selection of the chair.”

“This creates the separation‑of‑powers danger that McCrory forbids: legislative dominance over the execution of the laws,” Collins added, citing the state Supreme Court’s 2016 decision in McCrory v. Berger.

Collins also objected that Briner’s appointment “bears no relationship to the Treasurer’s constitutional role.” She argued that the McCrory precedent “requires the Governor to control agencies housed in Cabinet departments.” The Utilities Commission is housed in the state Department of Commerce, a Cabinet department controlled by Stein.

The dissent also critiqued the majority’s decision about filling judicial vacancies. “Under the Judicial Vacancy Provision, the political party executive committee – not the Governor – chooses which three individuals will be eligible for appointment,” Collins wrote. “The Governor may conclude that each of the three is unqualified; he nonetheless must appoint one of them, so long as they satisfy the minimal constitutional prerequisites of age and bar membership. His ‘choice’ is reduced to selecting the least objectionable of three individuals pre-screened by partisan actors.”

SB 382 combined Hurricane Helene relief with a series of changes to state government’s structure. Lawmakers approved the measure in December 2024 over then-Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto. Cooper is now seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for North Carolina’s 2026 US Senate race.