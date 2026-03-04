Cecil Brockman, the former representative for North Carolina’s House District 60, has been indicted on child sex charges by a grand jury, according to court records.

Court documents indicate that Brockman’s indictment was issued by a grand jury for felony statutory sex offenses with a child, indecent liberties with a child, and first-degree sexual exploitation with a minor, according to WXII, who obtained the court records.

Brockman was arrested on Oct. 8, 2025, and charged with statutory rape and taking indecent liberties with a child. In the wake of these allegations, Brockman resigned from the House after leaders of both parties called for his resignation.

Brockman announced his resignation on Oct. 31, just an hour after Speaker of the House Rep. Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, announced the formation of the House Select Committee to Investigate Alleged Misconduct and Other Matters Included in Charges Against Representative Cecil Brockman.

“I am glad that Rep. Brockman has voluntarily resigned from the General Assembly,” Rep. Robert Reives, House Democratic Caucus leader, said in a prepared statement. “The allegations against him are serious and made it impossible for him to adequately represent his constituents. I look forward to the Guilford County Democrats appointing his successor.”

Democrats tapped Amanda Cook to fill Brockman’s seat. Cook was able to hold her seat in a four-way Democratic primary on March 3. Cook won with 42.46% of the vote.

Screenshot from North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

Cook will now face off against Joseph Perrotta, running on the Republican ticket, in the general election this fall.

The House’s 60th district is a safe Democratic district (D+14), so it is unlikely that a Republican would win in the general election.