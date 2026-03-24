National Republicans are making an early play for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, with GOP challenger Laurie Buckhout a key part of their strategy to expand the House majority in 2026.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) announced this week that it has added Buckhout to its newly launched “MAGA Majority” program, a strategic initiative designed to boost Republican candidates in the most competitive districts nationwide.

This designation offers an early indication of where national Republicans plan to focus resources in the 2026 cycle. Selected candidates gain access to expanded fundraising networks, coordinated campaign strategy, data and digital infrastructure, and national messaging alignment.

The label also carries weight beyond direct campaign support. In Republican circles, it alerts donors, outside groups, and party leadership that the party has vetted and prioritized a campaign. This distinction can help draw additional support as the cycle progresses.

NRCC leaders describe the effort as part of a broader push to expand the GOP’s House majority by targeting districts reshaped by redistricting or trending toward Republican candidates.

“House Republicans are on offense, and the MAGA Majority is the next wave of leaders who will help us expand our majority in 2026. From veterans and job creators to proven conservative fighters and local leaders, these candidates are stepping up to secure the border, lower costs, and deliver on President Trump’s America First agenda. The NRCC is proud to support them as we go on offense and grow our majority in 2026,” said NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson, R-NC9, in the release.

A recent mid-cycle redistricting has given the race, a rematch between incumbent US Rep. Don Davis, D-NC; and Buckhout, new national significance and made the district more favorable to Republicans. Buckhout, a retired Army colonel, narrowly lost to Davis in 2024. With a more favorable map, Republicans consider the rematch a key pickup opportunity.

Top Republican figures have increasingly focused their attention on eastern North Carolina.

President Donald Trump has made appearances across North Carolina in recent months, most recently addressing troops at Fort Bragg and headlining an event in Rocky Mount. Vice President JD Vance also visited Rocky Mount earlier this month, where he rallied supporters and promoted the Trump administration’s economic agenda.

Despite national attention, the candidates remain closely matched in fundraising.

According to recent FEC filings, Davis has raised roughly $2.2 million and reported nearly $2 million in cash on hand. Buckhout has posted similar fundraising numbers, raising just over $2.1 million and maintaining approximately $1.5 million in cash on hand.

For Davis, the race presents a test of whether his incumbency and strong local roots can overcome a district that has shifted politically toward Republicans after redistricting.

As national groups spotlight the race, Davis and his allies have leaned on his incumbency and record of delivering for the district as a central argument for reelection.

“Laurie Buckhout needs to get her facts straight,” DCCC spokesperson Madison Andrus said. “If she can’t be bothered to learn how funding comes back to the district, she doesn’t belong in Congress. Davis’ record of delivering for his community speaks for itself, and voters will remember when they reject Buckhout at the polls for a second time.”

Buckhout, meanwhile, has aligned closely with President Trump and his policy agenda, turning her campaign into a test of whether Trump can still drive turnout and maintain strong favorability in a district now redrawn to favor Republicans.

The stakes of this race extend beyond eastern North Carolina. With control of the US House likely to hinge on a small number of competitive districts, NC-1 is expected to draw significant resources and sustained national attention from both parties in the months ahead.