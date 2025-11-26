Buckle up: Seat belt enforcement underway for Thanksgiving

North Carolina law enforcement is stepping up efforts to reduce holiday traffic deaths with the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign. From Nov. 24–30, patrols across the state will target unrestrained drivers and passengers as part of the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) Thanksgiving initiative.

“Seat belts save lives and wearing one is the easiest step anyone can take to stay safe on the road,” said GHSP Director Mark Ezzell. “We want everyone to arrive safely to their destination. Those who do not comply can expect to be stopped.”

During Thanksgiving week in 2024, a total of 23 people were killed and 65% of those were not wearing a seat belt.

The Numbers Tell the Story

Traffic fatalities remain a serious concern: in the last five years, at least 40% of vehicle deaths involved people not wearing a seat belt, according to the North Carolina 2024 Traffic Crash Facts report. Last year, 1,181 people died in crashes, with 471 unbuckled at the time of the crash.

“North Carolina’s roads belong to all of us, and when you buckle up, you are protecting yourself and others,” Ezzell said. “Each passenger should make it their highest priority for every trip, every time.”

Officials remind travelers that seat belts are not optional, even on short drives, and encourage everyone to make safety a top priority this holiday season.

Why Holiday Weekends Are a Focus

Over the holidays, travel spikes and with it, the risk of crashes. GHSP targets enforcement during these peak periods because fatalities involving unrestrained occupants often surge when roads are busiest.

While more North Carolinians are buckling up than ever, the 2024 survey found 93.1% of drivers and 91.8% of front-seat passengers observed restrained the state’s safety plan underscores that even a small gap in usage can translate to dozens, or hundreds, of preventable deaths.

The GHSP’s multi-year Highway Safety Plan (FY 2024–2026) sets clear targets: one key goal is to reduce unrestrained passenger‑vehicle occupant fatalities by 6% by the end of 2026, using both enforcement and data‑driven strategies.

What Motorists Should Know