US Senator Ted Budd hosted Markwayne Mullin in western North Carolina on April 7, as federal, state, and local leaders renewed calls for faster disaster aid and structural reforms to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) more than 18 months after Hurricane Helene reshaped the region.

The visit marked Mullin’s first official visit as secretary and centered on a roundtable discussion in Chimney Rock, where emergency responders, municipal leaders, and lawmakers outlined both progress and ongoing frustrations in the recovery process.

Budd praised Mullin’s early engagement with North Carolina, noting the secretary began coordinating the visit before his Senate confirmation was finalized.

“This is a person of action,” Budd said. “He was already working for North Carolina before he was even sworn in.”

The visit comes as communities across western North Carolina continue rebuilding from what local officials described as a historic and unusually severe storm event. While recovery efforts have restored some infrastructure and economic activity, officials said lingering delays and regulatory barriers continue to slow progress.

Steve Freeman, chief of Bat Cave Fire and Rescue, said the storm’s impact was catastrophic, even as the region avoided a higher loss of life. The death toll was 107, according to the state.

“We were blessed it wasn’t worse,” Freeman said. “But we still have a long way to go.”

Chimney Rock Village Mayor Peter O’Leary echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the need for sustained federal support as rebuilding continues. One woman was found deceased in Lake Lure, who was a Chimney Rock resident.

Local leaders repeatedly described the storm as an outlier — a so-called “thousand-year” event — that exposed limitations in federal disaster frameworks designed around more typical flooding scenarios.

Henderson County Manager John Mitchell said local governments acted quickly in the storm’s aftermath and continue working to restore infrastructure and services, but uncertainty surrounding federal approvals has created additional strain.

“We can endure almost anything if we know what the answer is,” Mitchell said. “But uncertainty and delay make recovery harder.”

A central concern raised during the roundtable was the complexity of FEMA programs. Local officials cited delays in funding approvals, overlapping regulations, and administrative burdens that can stall projects ranging from debris removal to long-term infrastructure repair.

Mullin acknowledged those concerns and said reducing backlogs within FEMA is a top priority.

“One of our highest priorities is to clean up this backlog,” Mullin said. “If there’s a way to get it done, we will do it.”

According to Budd, approximately $134 million in assistance has already been released under the current leadership, though local officials said additional flexibility is needed to ensure funds reach communities quickly.

One area of concern involves hazard mitigation grants, which are intended to reduce future disaster risks but can restrict rebuilding in flood-prone areas. State Sen. Tim Moffitt said current policies often fail to account for rare, extreme events and can unintentionally hinder recovery.

“All storms are not created equal, and all public policy doesn’t fit in the same box,” Moffitt said.

Mullin signaled a willingness to revisit regulatory constraints where possible, particularly through administrative procedures.

“If it’s not legislation and it’s rulemaking, we can look at that,” he said. “Bureaucracy puts layers on things and doesn’t allow flexibility.”

Another major issue raised was the financial strain placed on small municipalities, which are often required to cover upfront costs for debris removal and infrastructure repairs before receiving federal reimbursement.

Lawmakers at the event also referenced broader reform efforts in Congress, including proposals to streamline disaster response, reduce administrative burdens, and shift more authority to state and local governments.

Mullin said the administration supports a more decentralized approach to disaster response.

“FEMA should not be the first responder,” he said. “The state and local communities are better equipped. We’re there to support and help fund recovery.”

Beyond funding and regulatory concerns, officials highlighted communication failures during the storm, when widespread cell service outages left residents unable to access emergency information or contact family members.

“That left people in the dark,” Mitchell said, urging stronger coordination to improve the resilience of communications infrastructure.

Despite ongoing challenges, speakers emphasized the resilience of western North Carolina communities and the cooperation among local, state, and federal partners.

Mullin described the region’s recovery as an example of effective public-private collaboration and said it offers lessons for improving disaster response nationwide.

“There’s a lot of lessons that can be learned,” he said. “Even in a disaster like this, it allows us to be more prepared moving forward.”

With hurricane season approaching, officials stressed the urgency of resolving outstanding issues and accelerating recovery efforts to better prepare for future storms.

“We’re not going to solve every problem,” Mullin said. “But we’re going to do everything we can to ease the burden and help communities rebuild.”

Following the roundtable, Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg told CJ the visit reinforced that western North Carolina remains a priority in Washington.

“When you call 911 in Chimney Rock, that’s the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responding,” Ellenburg said, noting that nearby Lake Lure operates its own police department but works closely with county authorities.

“Lake Lure is a huge benefit to us. They’re always willing to help, and we’re the same way with them,” he said. “It’s a great working relationship.”

Ellenburg also pointed to the storm’s economic toll, particularly on tourism, a key driver of Rutherford County’s economy.

“Chimney Rock is a major tourist attraction, and that loss has hurt financially,” he said. “It’s going to take time to rebuild, but it is coming back.”

While visitors have begun returning, he said infrastructure challenges — including limited parking and land loss — continue to complicate recovery for local businesses.

“There are people willing to come, shop and spend money,” Ellenburg said. “But it’s going to take time. There’s still a lot to figure out.”