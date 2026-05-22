On March 21, Republican US Sen. Ted Budd led a bipartisan group of lawmakers in introducing the “Fostering Agricultural Research and Modernization through Artificial Intelligence (FARM AI) Act.” The bill is also sponsored by US Sens. Adam Schiff, D-CA; Jim Banks, R-IN; Catherine Cortez Masto, D-NV; Mike Rounds, R-SD; and Lisa Blount Rochester, D-DE.

“AI technologies are advancing at a rapid pace, and if we fail to address the barriers of access to AI deployment in agriculture, America’s producers will fall behind,” said Budd in a press release. “Precision technologies have the potential to enhance innovation and productivity in farming and ranching, but outdated USDA programs are holding this potential back from reaching our rural communities. I am proud to be leading the bipartisan FARM AI Act to unlock the untapped potential of AI technology to advance American agriculture.”

The legislation would increase funding for AI projects through the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) grants, ensuring that programs educate farmers on the latest AI technology to advance American production. The legislation will invest in developing the agricultural workforce development, expanding access to AI in farming, and enabling producers to be more effective in the global marketplace.

“It’s good to see the emphasis on directing resources toward improving productivity,” Brian Balfour, VP of Research at the John Locke Foundation, told the Carolina Journal. “Perhaps even better than government-directed research, however, may be for the government to peel back regulations that slow or hamper farmers’ ability to adopt new technologies. At the state level, legislators could adopt a ‘regulatory sandbox’ for agriculture, in which new technologies would be exempt from state regulations while farmers experiment in finding ways to improve their productivity and quality.”

This bill is also supported by North Carolina State University and North Carolina Life Sciences Organization (NCLifeSci).

“The FARM AI Act provides a crucial framework to accelerate innovation and workforce development across the agricultural sector,” said Garey Fox, PhD, PE, dean of NC State’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. “By increasing capital for artificial intelligence (AI) projects through USDA grants and ensuring that USDA programs are precisely tailored to include AI development, this legislation will directly empower researchers to develop and deploy cutting-edge solutions. The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) at North Carolina State University deeply appreciates Sen. Budd’s leadership in recognizing the transformative potential of AI in agriculture and his commitment to empowering land-grant universities to lead this vital frontier.”

The bill would prioritize research on AI and AI development under the USDA Agriculture and Food Research Initiative(AFRI) and the USDA’s Advanced Research and Development Authority, according to the press release. Additionally, it will ensure that the USDA extension provides outreach and education to farmers on the adoption and responsible use of AI systems, which they hope will increase productivity and protect rural communities. The bill would also expand AI and precision agriculture training, alongside USDA-supported education and workforce programs in rural communities, to prepare the next generation of agricultural workers to use advanced farming technologies effectively. Finally, the bill nominates a senior USDA official to serve as the AI advisor in agriculture.

“NCLifeSci applauds Senator Budd’s introduction of the FARM AI Act,” said Laura Gunter, president of NCLifeSci, in a press release. “North Carolina leads the nation in both agriculture and agricultural technology, making this legislation especially relevant to our state. The bill addresses two critical gaps facing farmers: a lack of capital to adopt AI tools and a shortage of trained workers in rural communities to implement them. By directing USDA resources toward AI research, workforce development, and Extension outreach, the act strengthens the U.S. food supply chain and positions American farmers to compete internationally.”