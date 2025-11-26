North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) Secretary Eddie Buffaloe Jr. will be taking on a new role as the new deputy chief for the Raleigh Police Department’s Administrative Services Division.

According to a press release, he will officially begin his new position on Jan. 5. He will retire as NCDPS secretary on Dec. 31.

“We are thrilled to welcome a longtime partner with an extensive background in law enforcement, a proven understanding of emergency management, and a strong commitment to community connections to enhance Raleigh’s law enforcement efforts,” Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adams-David said in the release.

Buffaloe will oversee Professional Standards, the Administrative Services Division, and the Office of the Chief. The release stated that he will help support and strengthen the Field Operations Division, the Special Operations and Detectives Divisions, and the newly launched Community Impact and Engagement Division.

“Deputy Chief Buffaloe brings a wealth of experience to RPD that will benefit Raleigh residents and the entire community,” Raleigh Police Chief Rico Boyce said in the release.

He has over 30 years of experience in law enforcement, including serving as interim city manager and director of the Elizabeth City Department of Public Safety, as well as holding positions such as police chief, sheriff’s office leader, and correctional officer with the North Carolina Department of Corrections. He also served 10 years in the North Carolina National Guard.

Buffaloe was appointed to his role as NCDPS secretary in 2021 by then-Gov. Roy Cooper.

He oversaw more than 21,000 employees, as well as 13,000 National Guard members.

“Serving the people of North Carolina has been the honor of a lifetime,” Buffaloe said in the release. “Under the leadership of Governor Stein and former Governor Cooper, I’ve grown, learned, and had the privilege of leading an extraordinary team of public servants whose dedication inspired me every day. As I retire from state service, my gratitude runs deep, and while one chapter closes, another begins. I’m thrilled to continue my commitment to public safety in a new capacity, joining the state’s premier police department in the country, the Raleigh Police Department, as Deputy Chief.”

During his tenure, the NCDPS has faced scrutiny. A 2024 audit revealed that the department failed to design or implement procedures to ensure that Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Funds were spent in accordance with the same-named legislation or that they achieved the intended results. There were also a multitude of issues surrounding the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR), which is a division of NCDPS, over the handling of recovery from hurricanes Florence and Matthew over the past several years.