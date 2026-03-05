The marquee judicial race on North Carolina’s 2026 ballot had no primary election. Incumbent state Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls, a Democrat, will face state Rep. Sarah Stevens, her Republican challenger, in November. They are competing for an eight-year term on North Carolina’s highest court.

Republicans now hold a 5-2 Supreme Court majority.

Voters will select three members of the state Court of Appeals this fall. Democrats hold all three seats up for election this year. Each winner will secure an eight-year term.

Those three contests produced two primary battles.

Two Republicans faced off for the chance to challenge incumbent Judge John Arrowood, a Democrat, in November.

Administrative Law Judge Michael Byrne defeated Union County Superior Court Judge Matt Smith with nearly 52% of the statewide vote in the GOP primary.

Incumbent Judge Allegra Collins, a Democrat, decided not to seek re-election this year. Two Democrats, Wake County District Judge Christine Walczyk and attorney James Weldon Whalen, competed for the Democratic nomination.

After winning 62% of the primary vote, Walczyk will face Gaston County Superior Court Judge Craig Collins, a Republican, this fall in the race for Allegra Collins’ open seat.

In the third race, incumbent Judge Toby Hampson, a Democrat, seeks re-election against Mecklenburg County Superior Court Judge George Bell, a Republican. Neither Hampson nor Bell faced primary opposition.

Republicans hold a 12-3 majority on North Carolina’s second-highest court. The Court of Appeals typically hears case in three-judge panels.