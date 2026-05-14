Cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and health policy advocates gathered at the North Carolina General Assembly on Tuesday to urge lawmakers to prioritize cancer policy and pass legislation expanding access to biomarker testing.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) hosted its Cancer Action Day at the legislature, where advocates held a news conference before meeting with lawmakers to push for passage of House Bill 567, Ensure Access to Biomarker Testing.

The bill would require certain health benefit plans, the State Health Plan and Medicaid to cover biomarker testing when supported by medical and scientific evidence, including guidelines or recommendations from federal agencies, national medical organizations, or peer-reviewed scientific literature.

State Rep. Grant Campbell, R-Cabarrus, a physician and one of the bill’s primary sponsors, said biomarker testing can help doctors tailor treatment to individual patients rather than relying on a trial-and-error approach.

“These tests allow physicians to understand unique characteristics of patients and their diseases that can determine which course of treatment is most effective,” Campbell said. “In the cancer world, choosing the right treatment plan can mean the difference between a short life expectancy after diagnosis or walking away with a cure.”

Biomarker testing looks for biological markers in a patient’s tissue, blood or other samples to help guide diagnosis, treatment, disease management or monitoring. For cancer patients, advocates said the testing can save critical time by helping patients avoid treatments unlikely to work.

Patients, however, may face insurance denials, delays, or high out-of-pocket costs when doctors recommend testing, creating a need for the bill.

Campbell said access becomes a practical issue when insurance does not cover the testing, even if the test is technically available.

“I know the response, and opposition to what we’re trying to do is often, ‘The test is still available, it’s just not covered by your insurance,’” he added. “But we live in the real world, and we know that often a test being uncovered by insurance is the same as the test not existing at all.”

He also argued the testing could lower costs over time by helping patients receive the right treatment sooner.

“These testing options improve patient outcomes, increase the chances of being cured, and will be cost-effective in the long run,” Campbell said. “If a patient gets the right treatment the first time, they don’t have repeated and often brutal treatment regimens after the failure of our first guess.”

Ashley Fannin, a former oncology nurse and the mother of a child who benefited from biomarker testing, joined lawmakers and advocates at the news conference and said the testing helped shape her son Mason’s treatment plan.

“When Mason was diagnosed, his doctors recommended biomarker testing,” Fannin said. “The results found his cancer was especially aggressive, which was crucial in shaping his treatment plans. It helped our doctors decide to increase the frequency of his steroids and chemotherapy from every three months to every month, and we went beyond the standard of care to do an extra year of treatment.

“Today, Mason is cancer-free,” Fannin said. “I am so thankful he’s able to be here with you and me today. We stand before you as proof that biomarker testing works. For children like Mason facing cancer and other life-threatening diseases, biomarker testing isn’t optional. It’s essential. No child’s chance of survival should depend on insurance approval or a family’s ability to pay.”

Advocates added that biomarker testing is not limited to cancer care. It can also help diagnose and manage other diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, arthritis, and pre-eclampsia.

One complication for HB 567 is Senate Bill 24, a measure the Senate passed last year that aims to limit new health-insurance mandates. The bill would require lawmakers to repeal an existing coverage mandate before adding a new one, and future mandates would also apply to the State Health Plan, raising the fiscal and political stakes.

Because HB 567 would require insurers, Medicaid, and the State Health Plan to cover biomarker testing when medically supported, any opposed could argue it falls under the kind of new mandated benefit SB 24 was designed to restrict, making the ACS CAN-backed legislation harder to move through the Senate.

The push comes as a growing number of states have adopted similar laws. According to ACS CAN, 24 states have passed legislation to improve coverage of biomarker testing, including Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

The bill was introduced during the 2025 legislative session, passed the House by a 110-2 vote last year, and was referred to the Senate Rules and Operations Committee.

The bill remains in the Senate Rules and Operations Committee.