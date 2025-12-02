Candidate filing for North Carolina’s 2026 elections opened at noon Monday, with key candidates for Congress, NC Supreme Court, and the state legislature officially throwing their hats in the ring.

Among the candidates filing on the first day in Raleigh, state Senate Leader Phil Berger and his primary challenger, Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.

Candidates seeking election to the United States Senate, House of Representatives, state Supreme Court, state Court of Appeals, Superior Court, District Court, and District Attorney file for office in Raleigh at the Governor James B. Hunt Jr. Administration Building.

Candidates running for election to the North Carolina Senate or House of Representatives, as well as local offices, file at their respective local county board of elections.

“We applaud all candidates who choose to engage in the democratic process and decide to run,” said State Board of Elections Executive Director Sam Hayes. “We are hopeful and ready for a smooth and easy to follow process for all candidates. We are committed to providing an efficient and safe environment for everyone.”

Right at noon, multiple candidates were filing in Raleigh, including Congressman Richard Hudson, NC-09, and Associate Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls, both of whom are seeking re-election. Additionally, state Sen. Bobby Hanig filed to run in the Republican primary for Congressional District 1. If he wins the primary, he would likely face incumbent Congressman Don Davis, a Democrat.

CD-01 is expected to be one of the most closely watched 2026 congressional races in the country with Republican candidates Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson; Eric Rouse, vice chair of the Lenoir County Board of Commissioners; Greenville family law attorney Ashley-Nicole Russell; and Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck planning to file for the primary.

North Carolina’s US Senate race is also one of the most anticipated races in 2026, after Sen. Thom Tillis announced this summer that he would not run for re-election. Don Brown of Waxhaw and Elizabeth Temple of Smithfield both filed for the Republican primary on Monday. President Donald Trump has endorsed former NCGOP and RNC chair Michael Whatley in that race, with Whatley expected to file later this week.

Former Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, did not file on Monday, but announced earlier this year that he will run, setting up a high-profile and likely very expensive campaign.

Senate Leader Berger filed for re-election to Senate District 26 on Monday, highlighting what he described as high stakes for the 2026 cycle and the need for continued conservative leadership in Raleigh. Berger pointed to Republican gains since 2011 and said he plans to keep pushing priorities like tax cuts, school choice, and public safety.

Following the GOP’s 2010 takeover of the state legislature, the Republican caucus elected Berger as leader, making him the first Republican to head the North Carolina Senate in over a century.

“As President Trump leads the American resurgence in Washington, he needs a proven conservative working with his administration in Raleigh to make our state and nation great,” Berger said in a press release Monday evening.

In 2026, Berger will face a primary challenge from Page, who also officially filed for the race on Monday.

Among the other candidates filing locally for the North Carolina General Assembly were Reps. Kyle Hall, R-Stokes, and Frank Iler, R-Brunswick, as well as Sen. Lisa Barnes, R-Nash. Former Democrat State Rep. Michael Wray of Northampton County filed for election to regain his seat after losing the Democratic nomination by less than 34 votes in the March 2024 primary.

The deadline to file for the 2026 elections is noon Friday, Dec. 19. For those already filed, the deadline to withdraw a notice of candidacy is Dec. 16.

The 2026 primary election is March 3 with the general election on Nov. 3.