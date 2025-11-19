CBP operation spotlights NC’s rank as 9th in US for human trafficking

As US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) continues its Operation Charlotte’s Web targeting criminal aliens across North Carolina this week, the effort is also casting a spotlight on human-trafficking cases.

The state is ranked ninth in the country for human trafficking, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Their data shows that in 2024, 301 cases of human trafficking involving 580 victims were identified by the state, with 211 adults and 73 minors. Of those, 214 were female, 63 were male, and four were described as gender minorities.

The hotline stressed that the numbers were not cumulative, as one case could involve multiple victims and survivors.

A further breakdown of cases revealed that in 2024, there were 145 reported cases of sex trafficking, 73 of labor trafficking, and 38 cases of both sex and labor trafficking. Venues for sex and labor trafficking are listed below:

The interstate system, demand for cheaper labor in the agricultural and service industries, and an increased amount of gang activity make North Carolina a prime location for human trafficking, with one of those areas being Charlotte.

Charlotte, North Carolina has become a hub for human trafficking. Terrorist organizations and gangs have taken advantage of the city's highway system and geographic location to exploit their victims.



Americans should be able to live without fear of these violent criminals, but… pic.twitter.com/r4thCUUQvx — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 18, 2025

A 2025 Data Report from the Charlotte Metro Human Trafficking Task Force shows that in 2024, there were 106 minors identified as suspected or confirmed victims of human trafficking in the city, of which 98% were identified as female and 48% involved minors 15 years old and younger.

The data also showed a 76% increase in reported cases of minor trafficking in the Queen City from 2020 to 2024.

Toby Braun, founder of American Special Investigative Group, told Fox News Digital that Charlotte is seen as a central hub due to interstates like 77 and 85 running through the city, creating easy access for traffickers to run victims from South Florida to the city. From there, victims can also be transported to cities across the country, such as Houston or New York.

One of the ways that city residents can succumb to becoming a victim of trafficking is through gang activity, with criminal organizations having a tight hold on the area’s network, with Braun pointing out the Bloods as a prime example.

He told Fox News Digital that it makes the situation tougher due to the resources that they have, which allows them to traffic and hide people in places that can be undetected.

North Carolina has seen an increase in gang activity in recent years.

In February, a suspected member of the dangerous Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang was arrested in Raleigh by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other officials.

ICE issued a press release on the arrest of twenty-four-year-old Venezuelan national Ricardo Padillia-Granadillo. He was arrested at a home in Raleigh where a handgun, ammunition, and ten other illegal Venezuelan migrants were discovered. Law enforcement officers with ICE, Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations, and the US Marshals Service assisted with the arrest.

Padillia-Granadillo is also a suspect in a mass shooting in Chicago, is wanted on federal charges for illegal entry into the United States, and had a warrant for his arrest.

According to the report, Granadillo illegally entered the US near El Paso, Texas, on Oct. 1, 2022. Officials said the US Border Patrol encountered him, after which he was paroled into the country and given a notice to appear in court. But he never showed up for his immigration appointment on Sept. 12. The US Attorney for the Western District of Texas later issued an arrest warrant.

Homeland Security officials had warned Americans in November 2024 that Tren de Aragua had expanded its territory into 16 states, including North Carolina.

The Task Force also noted in their report that traffickers are highly skilled and adept at identifying people with noticeable vulnerabilities or needs, and may scour specific locations such as bus stations, shelters, or malls looking for someone without a safe place to stay, or someone whom they may be able to charm with their flattery and attention. They also say it is important to understand cultural norms within certain communities and that traffickers may target individuals without a dedicated support network.

The ways that victims are being targeted, especially children, are through online platforms like social media, gaming, and dating apps. The perpetrator tries to develop a level of trust with the victim through what is called digital grooming, meeting the person online, and then taking that relationship offline by meeting in person.

And they can be someone that no one suspects, like a boyfriend, classmate, or a child’s coach.

Missingkids.org advises parents to discuss the subject with their children, pointing out the warning signs, and to only talk to people online who they are connected to in real life. Parents should also ask their children to show them the games that they play or the apps they use on their phones.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) 2023 report on illegal immigration showed that 488,000 illegal aliens resided in North Carolina, of whom some are criminals who are being sought after and arrested. In a significant jump, FAIR’s 2024 report indicates that 689,500 illegal aliens reside in the state.

US Rep. Mark Harris, NC-08, spoke on The National Newsdesk about how thankful he was that CBP was making the arrests because it is warranted in the city of Charlotte.

North Carolina just ranked TOP 9 in the nation for human trafficking.



580 victims in one year. Many are children.



This is pure evil in our state.



We’re coming for these traffickers. pic.twitter.com/vdTjaLGYGx — Rep. Mark Harris (@RepMarkHarrisNC) November 18, 2025

“We’ve got a serious issue going on in Charlotte,” he said. “Not only have we seen crime issues that have taken place, but I think that I saw a report yesterday morning that Charlotte is one of the top cities in the nation in human trafficking, and I think that’s a great concern. When Border Patrol decides where they’re going because they have their own intelligence and information, they choose these areas because there are suspects that they are looking for, and they have information that would lead them there, so I’m confident that they’re getting the job done.”