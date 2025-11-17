More than 80 individuals were arrested this weekend as US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), conducted ‘Operation Charlotte’s Web’ in the state’s largest city, Charlotte.

The CBP-led operation, focused on criminal illegal aliens throughout the Charlotte area, began on Saturday.

“Americans should be able to live without fear of violent criminal illegal aliens hurting them, their families, or their neighbors,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We are surging DHS law enforcement to Charlotte to ensure Americans are safe and public safety threats are removed. There have been too many victims of criminal illegal aliens. President Trump and Secretary Noem will step up to protect Americans when sanctuary politicians won’t.”

Operation commander Gregory Bovino shared on social media details about several arrests, noting the criminal histories of some migrants, including charges such as DUI, DWI, aggravated assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, felony larceny, and more.

Who's at the same grocery store as you? This illegal alien from Honduras with a criminal history. He has arrests for aggravated assault, assault with a dangerous weapon & DUI. He has also been removed from the U.S. twice, so now that he's here AGAIN, he committed a felony by…

Democratic Governor Josh Stein took to social media Sunday night to criticize the federal operations.

“We’ve seen masked, heavily armed agents and paramilitary garb driving unmarked cars, targeting American citizens based on their skin color, racially profiling and picking up random people in parking lots and off of our sidewalks, going after landscapers simply decorating a Christmas tree in someone’s front yard, and entering churches and stores to grab people,” said Stein. “This is not making us safer, it’s stoking fear and dividing our community. I want to say a word about immigration. We are a nation of immigrants and our state and this country is stronger because of our immigrant communities.”

I know this is a stressful moment for many across North Carolina. Everyone should follow the law, remain peaceful, and bear witness to what you’re seeing.



That's the North Carolina way.

Gov. Stein highlighted the importance of having secure borders, but slammed congress for having a broken immigration system.

“Unfortunately, our immigration system is broken, but rather than fix it, the federal government continues to play politics with it. It is long past time for Congress to act. We need strong borders,” Stein said in the video. “We must hold accountable and deport anyone who has committed a serious crime and we must create a path to legal status for those who’ve been here a long time, paid their taxes and followed the law, especially our dreamers who came to this country as very young children.”

Former Democrat Governor, turned Senate candidate, Roy Cooper echoed similar criticisms as Stein.

“I’ve prosecuted violent criminals and fought to keep them behind bars, so I know the importance of using federal resources to deport violent criminals and keep our borders strong,” wrote Cooper on X. “But randomly sweeping up people based on what they look like, including American citizens and those with no criminal records, risks leaving violent criminals at large while hurting families and the economy.”

Anderson Clayton, chairwoman of the North Carolina Democratic Party, claimed on social media that CBP was ‘stealing’ members of the Charlotte community. When Bovino attempted to clarify what was actually happening, Clayton fired back with an expletive.

NCGOP Chairman Jason Simmons called out the hypocrisy in how Democrats have reacted to CBP’s operations in Charlotte.

“Democrats at all levels are choosing to protect criminal illegals over North Carolina citizens,” said Simmons. “Threats to federal law enforcement agents are up 1,000% this year because of the rhetoric we see from the Left. Now, they’re showing more outrage over removing violent criminals from Charlotte’s streets than the brutal murder on a mass transit system of Iryna Zarutska.”

Federal officials have not set a timeline for operations in Charlotte. This story will be updated with any new developments.