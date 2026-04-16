Democratic challenger Jamie Ager is outpacing incumbent US Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-NC11, in fundraising, according to 1st Quarter campaign finance reports from the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Jamie Ager, a farmer from western North Carolina, raised over $950,000 from more than 5,600 donors, according to campaign finance reports. With more than $1 million in cash on hand, his total is now more than $1.6 million.

Edwards brought in more than $55,000 in Q1 (total receipts), with cycle-to-date receipts just shy of $785,000, according to FEC campaign finance reports. According to Q1 reports, Edwards’ cash on hand at the close of the reporting period exceeded $484,000.

“The fact of the matter is that this is going to be a competitive race,” Paul Shumacher, campaign manager for Edwards, told the Carolina Journal. “The DCCC has NC-11 on their target list. Chuck Edwards is a proven conservative, and he is the best candidate for this district.”

The week before the primary (Feb. 23), the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) endorsed Ager in the Democratic primary as part of its “Red to Blue” program to unseat vulnerable Republicans.

Ager has a realistic path to victory, according to Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity at the John Locke Foundation. After the General Assembly redrew Don Davis’ 1st Congressional District in northeastern North Carolina to lean more Republican this year, the 11th District has become the most competitive in the state. Analysis by the John Locke Foundation rates the 11th at R+4 — meaning that, all else equal, a Republican would be favored over a Democrat by a 52–48 margin.

“The political environment could make things tougher for Edwards,” Jackson told the Carolina Journal. “The president’s party tends to lose support in midterm elections, which could negate the baseline advantage he would normally have in the 11th. Ager had strong backing from the Democratic Party, even before he won the primary, and we can expect his money advantage to continue through November. The 11th is one of 44 Republican-held districts the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has targeted to flip, which will help keep funds flowing for Ager.”

Ager won his five-way democratic primary in March with 64.66% of the vote or 49,193 votes, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE).

Screenshot from North Carolina State Board of Elections.

“I’m proud of the strong grassroots campaign we’re running,” said Ager in a press release. “We’ve had thousands of people who are stepping up and helping shape this movement. We’re running a campaign that’s rooted in and focused on Western North Carolina — not political games, partisan rhetoric, or corporate interests.”

Edwards easily won his primary with 70.10% of the vote or 47,795 votes. His opponent, Adam Smith, only received 29.90% of the vote, or 20,389.

Screenshot from North Carolina State Board of Elections.