Republican voters in North Carolina’s Senate District 26 delivered an extremely close result Tuesday night in the primary contest between Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger and Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.

Unofficial election night results show Page leading Berger by just two votes. County election officials may change the margin as they review provisional ballots and complete the canvass in the coming days. Because the difference falls within North Carolina’s 1% recount threshold, the losing candidate will likely request a recount once officials certify the results.

The race pitted Berger, one of the most powerful figures in North Carolina government, against Page, a longtime county sheriff who mounted the most significant primary challenge Berger has faced. The winner of the Republican primary will advance to the Nov. 3 general election and is expected to face Democratic nominee Steve Luking in a rematch of the district’s 2024 race, which Berger won 54.1% to 41.1%.

Berger, an attorney and Republican legislator first elected to the North Carolina Senate in 2000, has represented the district, in its various forms, for more than two decades. He has served as Senate president pro tempore since 2011, making him one of the most powerful figures in state government with influence over legislative priorities, committee assignments, and budget negotiations.

The challenger, Sam Page, has served as Rockingham County sheriff since 1998. A graduate of Reidsville High School, he served in the US Air Force Security Forces before beginning his law enforcement career. Page has led the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office for more than two decades and has been active in statewide law enforcement organizations. In 2024, he sought the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor, finishing fifth in a multi-candidate primary.

The race also drew national attention when former President Donald Trump endorsed Berger during the primary campaign. In a statement posted to social media, Trump praised Berger’s record advancing conservative priorities in the Senate and urged Republican voters in District 26 to support his reelection.

Broader political discussion about redistricting and Republican strategy ahead of the 2026 midterms surrounded the endorsement. Berger has denied any connection between Trump’s backing and legislative action on congressional maps, and Senate leaders have rejected suggestions of a political arrangement. Still, the endorsement underscored the unusual level of national interest in what is typically a low-profile state legislative primary.

Page said he spoke with Trump before the endorsement was announced, during which Trump offered him a position in the administration if he chose not to run. Page said he declined the offer, telling Trump he believed he could be more effective serving District 26.

“I appreciate the opportunity, but I believe I can be more effective serving the people of District 26,” Page said.

With the national attention and leadership implications, the race drew unusual financial investment for a state legislative race. The latest campaign finance reports show that, from the outset of the 2025 primary cycle through Feb. 14, Berger’s campaign and outside groups supporting his reelection bid spent more than $8.6 million. In comparison, Page’s campaign raised approximately $81,000 over the same period, according to the most recent campaign finance filings.

Andy Jackson, director of the John Locke Foundation’s Civitas Center for Public Integrity, told Carolina Journal the unusually close contest highlights the political and financial cost of defending the seat.

“I think a win gives Berger more relief than joy. It will keep Berger in office, but it comes at a cost. The money he and his allies spent on this race is money that will not go to help other Republican candidates in the general election,” said Jackson.

Berger entered the primary facing a more competitive environment than in past cycles, as some Republican voters expressed frustration with legislative leadership during this year’s state budget negotiations. Ongoing disagreements between the House and Senate over spending priorities prolonged the process and fueled criticism from activists who argued GOP leaders had not delivered a timely final budget.

Separately, lingering debate over prior efforts to authorize casino expansion, including a proposed site in Rockingham County, continued to draw scrutiny from some grassroots conservatives. Lawmakers ultimately removed the casino provision from the final budget, and the proposals generated organized local opposition, public meetings, and criticism from some party activists, who argued the proposal conflicted with conservative principles.