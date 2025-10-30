Charlotte has recently come under the spotlight with incidents like the murder of Iryna Zarutska, but it is also among the top cities in the US for the highest property crime, according to a report by The Hill.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) categorizes property crimes as robbery, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft (a form of larceny), and arson.

“Crime rates in Charlotte and throughout the state vary from year to year, but they vary much more from neighborhood to neighborhood,” Jon Guze, senior fellow of legal studies for the John Locke Foundation, told the Carolina Journal. “The residents of high-crime, high-disorder neighborhoods will always have to worry about crime. It’s important to remember, moreover, that crime in those neighborhoods doesn’t just hurt the victims and their families. It harms everyone by reducing the quality of life and by driving away businesses and discouraging investment.”

While property crime remains high, there has been a 5% decrease since 2024, according to a press release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), and robberies have decreased by 22%.

Through the third quarter of 2025, overall crime shows a mixed trend compared to the same period in 2024, according to the press release. Robberies have decreased from 1,046 in 2024 to 821 in 2025, while property crimes have also declined slightly, from 27,974 offenses to 26,522. Residential burglaries fell from 1,322 to 1,239, indicating a modest improvement in that category. However, commercial burglaries rose from 1,751 in 2024 to 1,824 in 2025. Larcenies from automobiles remained relatively steady, with 7,716 offenses reported in 2025 compared to 7,697 the previous year. Vehicle thefts experienced a significant drop, declining from 5,850 to 4,627. Arsons also decreased, from 116 in 2024 to 96 in 2025.

“Since the death of Iryna Zarutska, the focus has been on keeping repeat offenders and people who are a danger to others due to mental illness off the streets,” said Guze. “There is, indeed, a lot of room for improvement with regard to both those things. However, in the long run, the best way to help the residents of high-crime, high-disorder neighborhoods is to deploy more police officers in crime hotspots. Charlotte is a prosperous city. It can afford to do that. All that’s needed is the political will.”

While Zartuska’s alleged murderer, DeCarlos Brown Jr., is in jail for the brutal stabbing of Zartuska, he was previously arrested multiple times, including for an armed robbery conviction.

“We continue to see a troubling pattern: a disproportionate number of violent incidents and property crimes are being committed by individuals with extensive criminal histories — many of whom continue to cycle through the justice system without facing meaningful consequences,” said Sergeant Todd Martin of the Southeast Service Area Crime Reduction Unit, in a press release from the CMPD. “The cycle of catch and release does not reduce crime in our community.”

Guze advocates for better community policing to reduce crime. Increased community policing would not only address repeat offenders like Brown, but it would also help curb property crime.

“Intensive community policing — a system emphasizing heavy police presence in high-crime areas to maintain order — works; and preventing fare evasion on public transit is an important part of it,” wrote Guze.

Patrol officers play a key role in deterring crime, according to Jackie Bryley, deputy chief of the CMPD.

“Patrol officers are the most visible part of our department,” said Bryley in a press release. “They are in our communities building relationships, deterring crime and providing services to our Charlotte residents. Every day, our officers intervene in disputes, stop crimes in progress and prevent violence without it ever making the news. The progress we’re making in reducing violent crime is the result of strong, ongoing teamwork, and we remain committed to a safe Charlotte.”

Young males are heavily over-represented as perpetrators of both violent and property crimes. According to data from the NCSBI, in 2024, robberies totaled 188 for females and 1,075 for males. Burglary totaled 1,005 for females and 3,926 for males. Larcenies totaled 6,383 for females and 10,961 for males. Vehicle theft totaled 205 for females and 836 for males. Arson totaled five females and eight males. Property crime totaled 7,593 arrests of females and 15,723 arrests of males for property crimes.