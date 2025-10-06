The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) has requested federal assistance over crime in the city of Charlotte.

The letter — addressed to Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Gov. Josh Stein, and President Donald Trump — says staffing levels within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are not sufficient and are leading to more violent crime across the city. The letter was signed by Daniel C. Redford, president of NC FOB Lodge #9.

“In the past two days, we’ve witnessed a double homicide and the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Uptown Charlotte, an area with a triple-digit percentage increase in homicides. Last weekend, three people were murdered in our city,” the letter states. “Additionally, we’ve experienced multiple shootings resulting in serious injuries. Despite these alarming incidents, leadership continues to downplay the impact of staffing shortages.”

Violence in Charlotte made national headlines in early September when the killing of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska aboard the city’s light rail system was captured on surveillance footage.

The same attack led to a tense US House Judiciary Committee field hearing in Charlotte on Sept. 29, where CMPD Officer Stephen Campbell testified about the lack of accountability for repeat offenders.

Since Iryna’s murder on Aug. 22, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg FOP reports at least 15 additional homicides, along with dozens of other violent crimes in just the past week.

Hey @CLTMayor @CLTgov @CLTCityCouncil Would really like to know more about the stabbing that happened near my home on Friday night & shooting last night 1 Block from Bank of America Stadium where @Panthers are playing today.

12 Shootings

1 stabbing

3 homicides

IN ONE WEEK??? https://t.co/zRvL5LDcew — Heather Childers (@HeatherChilders) October 5, 2025

“The current crime-fighting strategies and strained staffing are unsustainable. They place an unacceptable burden on our officers and jeopardize both their safety and the public’s,” their letter said. “With discussions already underway regarding National Guard and federal involvement, we believe the time has come to formally request their assistance to relieve pressure on our rank-and-file members before more of our citizens die and our officers get hurt.”

Former Democrat North Carolina state senator and current Charlotte City Council Member Malcolm Graham called the request “window dressing.”

“The last thing the city of Charlotte needs is the National Guard on the streets. As a local community, we must block out the outside noise and do the work to ensure all citizens feel safe and secure. Window dressing won’t do it,” wrote Graham on X.

The North Carolina General Assembly passed House Bill 307, known as “Iryna’s Law,” a sweeping criminal justice reform bill. Gov. Josh Stein signed the bill into law on Friday.

The letter concludes with a plea for action from Charlotte officials to stand behind law enforcement.

“As we seek relief through federal and National Guard support, I urge Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, City Manager Marcus Jones, and the rest of the council to back our request,” Redford said in the letter. “I remain open to a serious, solution-driven dialogue with each of you. However, if silence and inaction persist, and staffing does not significantly improve quickly, CMPD officers will continue to seek employment with agencies that recognize and respect their service, dedication, and well-being, further worsening the staffing crisis.”