The mayor of North Carolina’s largest city, Charlotte, is stepping down less than a year after winning reelection in November 2025. Vi Lyles announced she will resign on June 30 and will not seek another term.

“Serving as Charlotte’s mayor has been the honor of my life,” Lyles said in a statement on Thursday. “I am proud of our record navigating various challenges, strengthening our economy, investing in our neighborhoods, and building a foundation for Charlotte’s continued success during a time of rapid growth. Now, it is time for the next phase of my life, to spend more time with my grandchildren and for someone new to lead us forward.”

Lyles has served as mayor since 2017 and secured a decisive reelection victory in 2025, defeating Republican challenger Terrie Donovan 70% to 25%.

“I am very proud of my record as mayor, but I also firmly believe that true leadership includes knowing when it is time to let the next generation of leaders take over,” said Lyles. “By leaving early, the voters will have more time to learn about their candidates. Our city is strong, our trajectory is positive, and now is the right moment for someone else to build on our progress from the past few years.”

Under state law, unlike vacancies in the General Assembly or county commission seats, where the departing official’s political party selects a replacement, the Charlotte City Council will be responsible for filling the mayor’s seat. The current 12-member board, 11 council members and the mayor is overwhelmingly Democratic, with Republicans holding just one seat, Ed Driggs in District 7.

Lyles said she feels confident stepping down, citing the city’s strong leadership, and plans to spend more time with her grandchildren.

“As in all things politics, I am sure there will be speculation as to why I am making this decision now,” Lyles said. “Simply put, I am going to spend time with my grandchildren. Like many of us, I have missed some moments with them and intend not to miss anymore!”

Former Republican councilman Tariq Bokhari took to social media after the announcement and mentioned his time working with the mayor.

“While we had many a battle over the years, I always had love for Mayor Vi Lyles, and I wish her nothing but the best as she transitions out of this role,” Bokhari wrote. “This forces a big question out into the open much earlier than many were expecting to have to deal with it — who is going to be the next mayor.”

Bokhari also emphasized the importance of the timing of the announcement, noting the significant decisions the council will soon face.

“It also offers an opportunity for the several contenders with interest to commit to not running in ‘27 in exchange for being appointed to finish this term,” said Bokhari. “There’s essentially 7 weeks for a council working to pass a budget (with a big tax increase) and address 77 tolls to also now decide who the next mayor will be. Grab your popcorn.”

Charlotte has faced many high-profile events in recent years, including the murder of Iryna Zarutska last August, which thrust the Queen City into the national spotlight and brought serious questions about public safety.