In an early Tuesday morning social media post, Congressman Chuck Edwards, R-NC11, announced he will be dropping out of his congressional race after a House Ethics Committee on Monday.

Posted at 3:32 AM, Edwards said he would remain in his seat until the end of his term but would not be seeking re-election.

“After much prayer and reflection, I’ve decided to withdraw from my re-election campaign,” Edwards wrote. “I will complete my current term. Serving Western North Carolina has been the honor of my life. Thank you for your trust, prayers, and support. God bless WNC and America.”

After much prayer and reflection, I’ve decided to withdraw from my re-election campaign. I will complete my current term. Serving Western North Carolina has been the honor of my life. Thank you for your trust, prayers, and support. God bless WNC and America. — Congressman Chuck Edwards (@RepChuckEdwards) August 5, 2026

Earlier this week, the House Ethics Committee determined that Edwards likely violated House rules related to sexual harassment and creating a hostile workplace and suggested he be censured by the full US House.

The committee found that Edwards consistently exhibited “unprofessional and inappropriate” conduct directed at two young female staffers, a 19-year-old intern who had not yet graduated from college, and another who worked for him when he was a state senator and became a legislative assistant in his congressional office, according to the report.

Details from the report showed that Edwards lavished the women with expensive and recurring gifts, such as jewelry, pink guns, and roses; commented on their appearance and attire; sent notes of affection; and invited them to intimate dinners and vacations.

North Carolina law will allow the 11th Congressional District Republican Executive Committee to select a replacement for Edwards, a new primary election will not take place.

The announcement comes just a day after, Paul Shumaker, a spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign, said the congressman looked forward to having his name cleared.

“Representative Edwards looks forward to having his name cleared and will work to ensure that the full light of day is brought on this process and that every member of Congress and the public can see the attempt to harm the Congressman who has brought no harm to others,” Shumaker said.

The University of Virginia Center for Politics, Sabato’s Crystal Ball recently moved the NC11 seat from “Leans Republican” to “Toss-up”, after weak fundraising numbers for Rep. Edwards and a much stronger showing from Democratic challenger Jamie Ager.

Edwards served in the North Carolina Senate from 2016 to 2023 before winning election to Congress, where he succeeded former Rep. Madison Cawthorn.