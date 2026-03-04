State Rep. Amanda Cook, D-Guilford, holds her seat after she was appointed to fill former NC Rep. Cecil Brockman’s seat in the 60th House District. Cook won in a four-way Democratic primary with 42.46% of the vote or 2,952 votes.

Brockman, also a Democrat, resigned in October 2025, in the wake of facing sexual allegations against a minor, making House District 60 one of the most competitive districts in this year’s primaries.

Brockman’s resignation immediately followed the formation of the House Select Committee to Investigate Alleged Misconduct and Other Matters Included in Charges Against Representative Cecil Brockman, announced by House Speaker Destin Hall, R-Caldwell.

On Oct. 8, Brockman was arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape.

“I am glad that Rep. Brockman has voluntarily resigned from the General Assembly,” Rep. Robert Reives, House Democratic Caucus leader, said in a prepared statement. “The allegations against him are serious and made it impossible for him to adequately represent his constituents. I look forward to the Guilford County Democrats appointing his successor.”

Cook ran in a four-way Democratic primary to hold the seat. Her opponents finished in the following order: Angie Williams-McMichael took 29.60% of the vote or 2,058 votes, Joseph Alston took 16.33% of the vote or 1,135 votes, and Bruce Davis took 11.61% of the vote or 807 votes, according to North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE) website.

Screenshot from NCSBE website.

Cook will now face off against Joseph Perrotta, running on the Republican ticket, in the general election this fall.

The House’s 60th district is a safe Democratic district (D+14), so it is unlikely that a Republican would win in the general election.