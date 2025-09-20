The NC Chamber today revealed the 15 finalists in its annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest, narrowing the field from a record-setting 188 nominees to five standout products in each of three categories: small, medium, and large businesses.

Now in its sixth year, the public-driven contest spotlights North Carolina’s thriving manufacturing sector — an industry that generates 13.3% of the state’s gross product and employs more than 10% of the workforce. With 25,500 votes already cast, competition is strong as North Carolinians rally behind their favorite homegrown products.

“Congratulations to this year’s ‘Coolest Thing Made in NC’ finalists,” said NC Chamber president and CEO Gary Salamido. “The contest highlights the pride North Carolinians have in the products built right here at home. This competition is more than a contest — it’s a tribute to the manufacturers who have anchored our economy for over a century.”

Baxter International is serving as the Presenting Sponsor, with Business North Carolina as Media Partner. The North Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NCMEP) is also supporting the competition, which aligns with National Manufacturing Month and National Manufacturing Day on Oct. 3.

Finalists by Category

Large Business Finalists

Carrier (Charlotte) — Carrier Chillers

Alamance Foods (Graham) — FunPops

Siemens Mobility Inc. (Lexington) — Passenger Coaches for Amtrak

Columbia Forest Products (Old Fort) — PureBond® Formaldehyde-Free Decorative Hardwood Plywood

Nucor (Lexington) — Rebar

Medium Business Finalists

Regulator Marine (Edenton) — Regulator Boats

Cheerwine (Salisbury) — Cheerwine

Carolina Packers (Smithfield) — Bright Leaf Hot Dogs

World Cat / HC Composites (Tarboro) — Powered Catamaran Boat

Garner Foods (Winston-Salem) — Texas Pete Hot Sauce

Small Business Finalists

Blaze On Creations (Arden) — 12 oz Can-dle

Atlantic Beach Sea Salt Company (Atlantic Beach) — Atlantic Beach Sea Salt

Ordway Glass Company (Fuquay-Varina) — Custom Stained Glass

AFEX Fire Suppression Systems (Raleigh) — Dual Agent Fire Suppression System

Brad Halling American Whiskey Co. LLC dba BHAWK (Southern Pines) — Madam Colonel Pistachio Bourbon Cream

How to Vote

Public voting continues online at coolestthingmadeinnc.com through Thursday, Sept. 25. The three winning products — one from each category — will be revealed Thursday, Oct. 2, the day before National Manufacturing Day.

Winners will receive a trophy and be featured in NC Chamber and Business North Carolina publications, podcasts, and digital channels, alongside additional statewide publicity.

Join the conversation on social media using #CoolestThingMadeinNC.