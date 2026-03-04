Democratic former Gov. Roy Cooper and Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley have won their respective party’s nominations in North Carolina’s US Senate race, according to overwhelming but unofficial results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Cooper secured the Democratic Party nomination with 92% of the vote. Cooper entered the race as a frontrunner backed by strong fundraising numbers and statewide name recognition after two terms as governor.

Cooper began his political career as a North Carolina House Representative, then went on to serve as attorney general from 2001 to 2017. This long tenure in North Carolina’s highest executive offices has given Cooper substantial name recognition across the state.

Whatley received the Republican nomination with 64.6% of the vote, after receiving party support early in the race and an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Whatley was the chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party before later being selected to chair the Republican National Committee. Throughout his campaign, Whatley emphasized lowering costs and taxes, being tough on crime, and serving as a strong ally to Trump in the US Senate.

In Charlotte, at Michael Whatley’s watch party, he gave a victory speech in front of many friends, supporters, and colleagues.

Whatley stated, “I want to thank President Donald J. Trump for his strong, unwavering support. I am proud to stand with him in the fight to secure our border, strengthen our economy, and put America first.”

Whatley also looked beyond the Republican primaries to his general election opponent.

“This election is bigger than a primary,” said Whatley. “This election is a choice — a choice between leadership that stands with working families, or a choice for career politicians who prioritize radical special interests from California and New York. Tonight is not the end of a campaign. Tonight is the beginning of a movement. And together we are going to win in November.”

The seat opened after Republican US Sen. Thom Tillis announced back in July that he would not seek reelection. Tillis’s announcement created what many experts believe will be the most expensive race, not only of the 2026 election cycle, but of US Senate history.

It’s anticipated that both campaigns will draw more outside spending ahead of the November general election. With North Carolina being classified as a swing state, statewide races can often be decided by narrow margins.

Cooper and Whatley will head to the general election, where the contest is expected to become one of the most closely watched and nationally covered Senate races in the country.