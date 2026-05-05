Former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper holds a 9-point lead over Republican Michael Whatley in North Carolina’s open US Senate race, according to a new poll commissioned by the elections-integrity group RightCount and released earlier this month.

The survey, conducted by Opinion Diagnostics, found 50% of registered North Carolina voters supporting Cooper, compared to 41% for Whatley, with 8% undecided.

Other recent surveys have found similar results, including a High Point University poll released in late April that put Cooper ahead 50% to 42%. A Carolina Journal poll conducted March 22-23 by Harper Polling found Cooper’s support at 49% to 41% for Whatley.

An earlier poll commissioned by Healthier United and conducted March 8-9 — days after both candidates clinched their party nominations — showed a wider 18-point Cooper lead. A March 13-14 survey from Public Policy Polling, a Democratic-aligned firm, found the race within the margin of error at 47% to 44%.

Cooper carried Democrats by 87 points, while Whatley led Republicans by 79 points, in the new RightCount poll. Cooper had a 15-point edge among unaffiliated voters. Whatley led Cooper by 19 points among voters 65 and older, and Cooper led in every region of the state except the Charlotte area.

“While Cooper begins with a clear advantage, it likely reflects the current political environment and his time in public office, rather than a fully defined contest,” Opinion Diagnostics partner Patrick Sebastian and president Brian Wynne wrote in a memo accompanying the poll. “A high-intensity campaign for and against both candidates could significantly reshape the race.”

The pollsters added the caveat that virtually no general election advertising has aired yet. They noted that this year’s race could also be the first contest Cooper has faced in years where he doesn’t have a substantial spending advantage. Cooper outraised Whatley $13.8 million to $5 million in the first quarter of 2026, though a Republican super PAC has committed $71 million to back Whatley’s campaign.

The poll also queried voter attitudes on election administration. By a margin of 69% to 12%, North Carolina voters said states, not the federal government, should run elections. That view held across party lines, with 73% of Democrats, 63% of Republicans, and 70% of unaffiliated voters in agreement.

While 67% of voters said they were confident the 2026 election results would be counted accurately, long-term trust was softer. Thirty-one percent of voters said elections are becoming less trustworthy, compared to 15% who said they are becoming more trustworthy.

Voters also drew a distinction between national and state-level concerns: 36% said the 2020 election nationally had widespread problems or fraud that affected the outcome, compared to just 18% who said the same about North Carolina.

Voters also showed broad support for several existing North Carolina election rules. Seventy-seven percent backed the state’s voter ID requirement, 66% supported same-day voter registration during early voting, and 53% favored keeping the current 17-day early voting window unchanged.

Voters were closely divided on mail-in voting, with 48% calling it convenient and secure and 42% saying it opens the door to fraud. On the question of an absentee ballot deadline, 47% said ballots must be received by Election Day and 43% said postmarked ballots should count. Fifty-one percent supported requiring additional proof of citizenship to register, such as a passport or birth certificate, while 42% opposed it.

Voters expressed concern about several potential risks to the 2026 election. Seventy-nine percent of respondents cited concerns about court decisions changing election rules close to Election Day, while 75% cited cyberattacks impacting the results. Majorities also expressed concern about election officials not following procedures, at 64%; federal pressure on North Carolina officials, at 62%; premature declarations of victory, at 61%; and noncitizens voting, at 56%.

The Opinion Diagnostics survey was conducted April 21-24, 2026, using a mix of live-operator phone calls and SMS-to-web invitations. The final sample included 829 registered North Carolina voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval.